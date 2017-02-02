Scientists have discovered 38,000-year-old engravings

Experts have discovered that 38,000 years ago, someone created –in Southern France— curious engravings of rows and dots into a slab of limestone.

Nearly 40 millennia later, the limestone slab was analyzed by experts and offers a completely new look into first MODERN HUMANS that lived in Europe.

The curious slab was uncovered at Abri Blanchard in France’s Vézère Valley. Curiously, the site –which was excavated in the early 20th century— is considered among experts as one of the oldest sites in Eurasia with engravings and numerous human artifacts from the Aurignacian culture, 43,000 to 33,000 years ago reports Fox News.

“The discovery sheds new light on regional patterning of art and ornamentation across Europe at a time when the first modern humans to enter Europe dispersed westward and northward across the continent,” said New York University anthropologist Randall White, who led the team of scientists who uncovered the artwork in 2012, in a press release.

Experts excavating the archaeological site have discovered animal teeth, pierced shells, ivory and soapstone beads together with numerous engravings and paintings created nearly 40,000 years go.

Many experts considered it as one of the most important archeological discoveries in recent years.

“Following their arrival from Africa, groups of modern humans settled in western and central Europe, showing a broad commonality in graphic expression against which more regionalized characteristics stand out,” White said.

“This pattern fits well with social geography models that see art and personal ornamentation as markers of social identity at regional, group, and individual levels.”

In the study, experts write:

“The image shows significant technical and thematic similarities to Chauvet that are reinforced by our reanalysis of engraved slabs from the older excavations at Blanchard.”

Scientists concluded:

“We argue that dispersing Aurignacian groups show a broad commonality in graphic expression against which a certain number of more regionalized characteristics stand out, a pattern that fits well with social geography models that focus on the material construction of identity at regional, group and individual levels.”

