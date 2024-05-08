10 unbelievable images of the 24 highly-polished, massive sarcophagi in the Serapeum of Saqqara

10 unbelievable images of the 24 highly-polished, massive sarcophagi in the Serapeum...

Inside a tunnel system carved out of the solid limestone bedrock in the desert of Egypt, there are 24 granite boxes made of precision shaped Aswan granite. These massive ‘sarcophagi’ remain a profound mystery for scholars who are unsure as to what their true purpose was. The sarcophagi range in weight between 50 and 100 tons.

Said by some to have been the burial places of sacred bulls, their real function is far more intriguing.

Researchers like Brien Foerster theorize they are clear examples of Lost Ancient High Technology created before the time of the Dynastic Egyptians.

Whatever their true purpose was, the truth is that they are beyond magnificent.

In order to appreciate their incomparable beauty, we present you with 10 mind-bending images of the incredible highly polished, massive sarcophagi in the Serapeum of Saqqara.

The Serapeum of Saqqara is located to the northwest of the famous Pyramid of Djoser.

This necropolis found near Memphis; Egypt is believed to have been built sometime around 1300 BCE, by Ramesses II.

Just what kind of technology could have allowed its builders to cut, transport, stack and place blocks of stones weighing up to ONE HUNDRED TONS?

Images say more than words, so check out these fascinating photographs: