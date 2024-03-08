3 ‘Forbidden Archaeology’ Discoveries that PROVE history is Wrong

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/sngra1121jM?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

The number of artifacts that have been discovered in the last couple of decades, contradicting history are countless. Each discovery proves how ingenious ancient civilizations were thousands of years ago, and that history as we have been taught in history books is full of missing parts.

We have come to understand that the historic picture behind the origin of mankind and civilization is completely wrong.

From numerous discoveries –which have been ignored by mainstream scholars—we have come to understand that mankind knew the Earth was round even before we believed it was flat. We know that Columbus didn’t discover America and that countless civilizations predate the ancient Aztecs, Maya, and Inca.

However, for a reason most of us cannot comprehend, history books were never corrected. Tesla is nowhere to be found in history textbooks even though his inventions have brought civilization to the point where we stand today.

We know that religious dogmas are incorrect and that mankind has been on Earth for hundreds of thousands of years, even before we knew what religion was. We know that ancient civilizations were interconnected thousands of years ago and that some of them, like the ancient Egyptians and other predating them, were most likely capable of interoceanic voyages.

In this article, we take a look at three discoveries that have been tagged as Forbidden Archaeology by many people. These discoveries tell a story that firmly contradicts our history books and mainstream archaeological views.

The Fuente Magna Bowl

One of the most important discoveries which contradicts numerous mainstream theories is the Fuente Magna Bowl discovered in South America.This controversial artifact was discovered near Tiahuanaco (Tiahuanaco is probably the greatest Native American civilization that many people haven’t heard of) and Lake Titicaca by a local farmer in the 1950’s.

Written onto the mystery bowl is sSumerian Cuneiform and Proto-Sumerian hieroglyphs. This is CRAZY! Why? Because according to researchers, Sumerians and the ancient people who inhabited Tiahuanaco and Puma Punku were never connected. So how come Sumerian cuneiform and Proto-Sumerian hieroglyphs are all over the Fuente Magna Bowl?

Today many people believe that the Fuente Magna Bowl was most likely created by Sumerians who settled in Bolivia sometime after 2500 BC, which totally contradicts modern day archaeology and history which claims that these ancient civilizations were never connected.

Numerous mysteries about the Fuente Magna Bowl remain even today, and this enigmatic piece of ancient history has become one of the most controversial subjects among researchers today.

A 38-centimeter long finger

This enigmatic object was discovered in Egypt, and according to reports, its real and even has a certificate of authenticity and X-Ray images. The image in this article was taken in 1988 and published by one of Europe’s leading newspaper, BILD.de.

The object is a huge, mummified humanoid finger of 38 centimeters in length. Researchers from Egypt believe it had to belong to a creäture that was over 5 meters height. Researchers have had mixed feelings when it comes to this mysterious ancient relic. The biggest problem is that the finger does not fit into any conventional theories presented by archaeologists or historians. Simply put, it is impossible. Forbidden archeology?

Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphs in Australia

Located in Australia, at the Brisbane Water National Park, Kariong, researchers have discovered numerous hieroglyphs which shatter mainstream history and patterns. It is another discovery that according to many scholars is impossible and must, therefore, be a hoax.

However, the truth behind the enigmatic ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs in Australia is fascinating.

Not only do many researchers believe these glyphs are authentic, the scribes accurately used several ancient hieroglyphs and ‘grammatical’ variations which, crucially, were not even documented in Egyptian hieroglyphic until recent times.

Interestingly, scholars managed to translate the hieroglyphs and not only are they authentic, the scribes accurately used several ancient hieroglyphs and ‘grammatical’ variations which, crucially, were not even documented in Egyptian hieroglyphic texts until 2012.