Alchemy, Isaac Newton, and the secret code of the number three

One of the most influential scientists of the 17th century was Isaac Newton. Newton introduced what became the basis of all modern physics: the three laws of motion, but what many people don’t know is the fact that Isaac Newton was an extremely mystic person and extremely interested in alchemy.

Found among his documents about philosophy, astronomy, and mathematics a translation of an ancient document called “the emerald tablet” also known as the Smaragdine Table, or Tabula Smaragdina which has fascinated alchemists for hundreds of years. It is believed that this tablet is one of the several that contained information on the practice of alchemy and the secrets of the universe.

It is said that the emerald tablets contain the entire knowledge of the universe. The ancient wisdom of transmutation, the secrets of the cosmos and longevity and according to researchers these tablets were discovered in the Great Pyramids thousands of years ago. But it is one phrase written in one of the tablets that have drawn my attention: “Three is the great mystery, come from the great one,” so basically it is the number three what connects the universe and the cosmos.

Wisdom, consciousness awareness, and power all come from the interplay of the number three.

If anybody were to obtain this knowledge, that person would become the master of life, a master over death, some sort of supernatural being, a superhuman that could practically do anything.

Latin text of the Emerald Tablet, from De Alchimia, Chrysogonus Polydorus, Nuremberg 1541

Newton’s translation

Translation by Isaac Newton is found among his alchemical papers that are currently housed in King’s College Library, Cambridge University.