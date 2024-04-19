Alchemy, Isaac Newton, and the secret code of the number three

One of the most influential scientists of the 17th century was Isaac Newton. Newton introduced what became the basis of all modern physics: the three laws of motion, but what many people don’t know is the fact that Isaac Newton was an extremely mystic person and extremely interested in alchemy.
Found among his documents about philosophy, astronomy, and mathematics a translation of an ancient document called “the emerald tablet” also known as the Smaragdine Table, or Tabula Smaragdina which has fascinated alchemists for hundreds of years. It is believed that this tablet is one of the several that contained information on the practice of alchemy and the secrets of the universe.
It is said that the emerald tablets contain the entire knowledge of the universe. The ancient wisdom of transmutation, the secrets of the cosmos and longevity and according to researchers these tablets were discovered in the Great Pyramids thousands of years ago. But it is one phrase written in one of the tablets that have drawn my attention: “Three is the great mystery, come from the great one,” so basically it is the number three what connects the universe and the cosmos.
Wisdom, consciousness awareness, and power all come from the interplay of the number three.
If anybody were to obtain this knowledge, that person would become the master of life, a master over death, some sort of supernatural being, a superhuman that could practically do anything.
Latin text of the Emerald Tablet, from De Alchimia, Chrysogonus Polydorus, Nuremberg 1541
Newton’s translation
Translation by Isaac Newton is found among his alchemical papers that are currently housed in King’s College Library, Cambridge University.
- Tis true without lying, certain & most true.
- That which is below is like that which is above & that which is above is like that which is below to do the miracles of one only thing
- And as all things have been & arose from one by the mediation of one: so all things have their birth from this one thing by adaptation.
- The Sun is its father, the moon its mother, the wind hath carried it in its belly, the earth is its nurse.
- The father of all perfection in the whole world is here.
- Its force or power is entire if it is converted into earth.
- Separate thou the earth from the fire, the subtle from the gross sweetly with great industry.
- It ascends from the earth to the heaven & again it descends to the earth & receives the force of things superior & inferior.
- By this means, you shall have the glory of the whole world
- & thereby all obscurity shall fly from you.
- Its force is above all force. For it vanquishes every subtle thing & penetrates every solid thing.
- So was the world created.
- From this are & do come admirable adaptations whereof the means (or process) is here in this. Hence I am called Hermes Trismegist, having the three parts of the philosophy of the whole world
- That which I have said of the operation of the Sun is accomplished & ended.