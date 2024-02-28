At least 4 known Alien Species have been visiting our planet for thousands of years

Four known Alien Species have been visiting our planet for thousands of years: Evidence supporting these claims can be found among numerous declassified documents released by several governmental agencies.

According to, Paul Hellyer, former Canadian Minister of National Defense in the 1960’s, at least four known alien species have been traveling to our planet for thousands of years and continue visiting Earth today.

While many people take such claims with a pinch of salt, it is interesting to see how many highly ranked officials have spoken out about Alien life in the past decades. It seems that more than ever, Astronauts, government officials and other people with access to highly classified information are willing to become part of a worldwide disclosure movement.

Paul Hellyer was responsible for combining the Canadian Air Force, Navy, and Army into what is known today as the Canadian Forces. On paper, Hellyer was the highest ranking person inside the Canadian Defense Department, and interestingly, Paul Hellyer has remained as the highest ranking official among all G8 countries to widely speak out about Unidentified Flying objects and extraterrestrial civilizations.

He is actually one of the first highly ranked officials to speak openly about the Alien presence on Earth and he had spoken about the controversial subject even on TV, when he made an appearance on RT news stating that he knows of at least four alien species that have been visiting our planet for thousands of years, some of them even remain on Earth and work closely with governments around the planet.

“We have a long history of UFOs and of course, there has been a lot more activity in the last few decades since we invented the atomic bomb,” he said.

“They are very concerned about that and that we might use it again, because the whole cosmos as a unity, and it affects not just us but other people in the cosmos, they are very much afraid that we might be stupid enough to start using atomic weapons again…”

Hellyer spoke out about Aliens for the first time in 2005 and is considered by many as the Father of the Disclosure movement.

Interestingly, Hellyer’s statements are backed up by hundreds of different highly ranked military officials and politicians around the world, not to, mention the sheer amount of declassified documents that have been made available to the general public in the last couple of years.

”In one of the cases during the cold war, 1961, there were about 50 UFOs in formation flying South from Russia across Europe. The supreme allied commander was very concerned and was about ready to press the panic button when they turned around and went back over the North Pole. They decided to do an investigation and they investigated for three years, and they decided that with absolute certainty that four different species, at least, have been visiting this planet for thousands of years. There’s been a lot more activity in the past two decades, especially since we invented the atomic bomb. They are very concerned about that and if we will use it again because the whole cosmos is a unity and it affects not just us but other people in the cosmos. They’re very much afraid that we might start using atomic weapons again, and this would be very bad for us, and them also.” – Paul Hellyer (Source)

However, Hellyer notes that there are Aliens just like us, different in many ways, some which are good, and others who aren’t.

“Many are benign and benevolent, and a few are not. They come from various places, for a long while I only knew about ones that came from different star systems, the Pleiades. There are extraterrestrials that come from Andromeda, and ones that live on one of Saturn’s moons. There is a federation of these people, and they have rules, one of them is that they don’t interfere with our affairs unless they are invited. They have accepted the fact that this is our planet, and we have the right to run it, but they are very concerned, they don’t think that we are good stewards of our planet. We are ruining our planet, we’re doing all sorts of things that we shouldn’t be doing, and they don’t like that. They’ve made it clear, and they have given us a warning.” – Paul Hellyer (Source)

“Decades ago, visitors from other planets warned us about the direction we were heading and offered to help. Instead, some of us interpreted their visits as a threat and decided to shoot first and ask questions after. It is ironic that the US should be fighting monstrously expensive wars, allegedly to bring democracy to those countries, when it itself can no longer claim to be called a democracy when trillions, and I mean thousands of billions of dollars have been spent on black projects which both Congress and the commander in chief have been kept deliberately in the dark.” – Paul Hellyer (Source)

‘Our future as a species, and here I mean all of the species in the world, is potentially at risk if we don’t figure what’s going on and work together to try and make life more amenable for all of us, and to work with our neighbors from other planets as well,’ concluded Hellyer in the interview.