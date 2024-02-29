A species with amnesia: The forgotten timeline of Planet Earth after the Great Flood

A species with amnesia: The forgotten timeline of Planet Earth after the...

Are humans really a species with amnesia? Is it true that there is a forgotten historic timeline of our planet? A timeline ignored by mainstream historians? According to several theories, and historical records, the answer is YES.

There is a lot of discussion going on whether or not there is scientific evidence to support theories which suggest a great deluge occurred on our planet in the distant past. Interestingly, numerous cultures around the globe speak of a time when our planet was struck by a great deluge, which the ‘gods’ themselves called upon Earth and early man.

But just where does the story of the Great Flood come from? Many people are completely unaware of the fact that the Great Flood or Great Deluge has its origins in Ancient Sumer. To understand their accounts, we need to travel to Eridu –modern-day Abu Shahrein, Iraq– the first city created by the gods, and home to Ancient Sumerian deity Enki. Researchers believe this ancient city was created around 5400 BC.

The ancient Sumerian King List supports the theory that suggests Eridu was, in fact, the “city of the first kings,” stating: “After the kingship had descended from heaven, the kingship was in Eridu.”

In this ancient city, we find the Eridu Genesis an ancient Sumerian Text, which describes the creation of the world, the invention of all ancient cities and the Great Flood that swept across the land. The Eridu Genesis, which is believed to have been composed circa 2,300 BCE, is the earliest known account fo the Great Flood, predating the more popular Great Flood described in the biblical book of the Genesis.

This is where many researchers have different views.

According to Thorkild Jacobsen, in his book ‘The Treasures of Darkness’:

After Nintur [Ninhursaga] had decided to turn man from his primitive nomadic camping grounds toward city life, the period began when animals flourished on earth and kingship came down from heaven. The earliest cities were built, were named, had the measuring cups, emblems of a redistributional economic system, allotted to them, and were divided between the gods. Irrigation agriculture was developed, and man thrived and multiplied. However, the noise made by man in his teeming settlements began to vex Enlil sorely, and, driven beyond endurance; he persuaded the other gods to wipe out man in a great flood. Enki, thinking quickly, found a way to warn his favorite, one Ziusudra. He told him to build a boat in which to survive the flood with his family and representatives of the animals.”

But if the great Flood did exist on Earth, what happened on Earth prior to the great destruction? According to The Cosmic Code: The Sixth Book of The Earth Chronicles by Zecharia Sitchin, this is the historical timeline of our planet before and after the great Flood:

Events Before the Deluge

450,000 years ago,

On Nibiru, a distant member of our solar system, life faces slow extinction as the planet’s atmosphere erodes. Deposed by Anu, the ruler Alalu escapes in a spaceship and finds refuge on Earth. He discovers that Earth has gold that can be used to protect Nibiru’s atmosphere.

445,000

Led by Enki, a son of Anu, the Anunnaki land on Earth, establish Eridu -Earth Station I – for extracting gold from the waters of the Persian Gulf.

430,000

Earth’s climate mellows. More Anunnaki arrive on Earth, among them Enki’s half-sister Ninhursag, Chief Medical Officer.

416,000

As gold production falters, Anu arrives on Earth with Enlil, the heir apparent. It is decided to obtain the vital gold by mining it in southern Africa. Drawing lots, Enlil wins command of Earth Mission; Enki is relegated to Africa. On departing Earth, Anu is challenged by Alalu’s grandson.

400,000

Seven functional settlements in southern Mesopotamia include a Spaceport (Sippar), Mission Control Center (Nippur), a metallurgical center (Shuruppak). The ores arrive by ships from Africa; the refined metal is sent aloft to orbiters manned by Igigi, then transferred to spaceships arriving periodically from Nibiru.

380,000

Gaining the support of the Igigi, Alalu’s grandson attempts to seize mastery over Earth. The Enlilites win the War of the Olden Gods.

300,000

The Anunnaki toiling in the gold mines mutiny. Enki and Ninhursag create Primitive Workers through genetic manipulation of Ape woman; they take over the manual chores of the Anunnaki. Enlil raids the mines, brings the Primitive Workers to the Edin in Mesopotamia. Given the ability to procreate, Homo Sapiens begins to multiply.

200,000

Life on Earth regresses during a new glacial period.

100,000

Climate warms again. The Anunnaki (the biblical Nefilim), to Enlil’s growing annoyance, marry the daughters of Man.

75,000

The “accursation of Earth” – a new Ice Age-begins. Regressive types of Man roam the Earth. Cro-Magnon man survives.

49,000

Enki and Ninhursag elevate humans of Anunnaki parentage to rule in Shuruppak. Enlil enraged. Plots Mankind’s demise.

13,000

Realizing that the passage of Nibiru in Earth’s proximity will trigger an immense tidal wave, Enlil makes the Anunnaki swear to keep the impending calamity a secret from Mankind.

Events After the Deluge

11,000 B.C.

Enki breaks the oath, instructs Ziusudra/Noah to build a submersible ship. The Deluge sweeps over the Earth; the Anunnaki witness the destruction from their orbiting spacecraft.

Enlil agrees to grant the remnants of Mankind implements and seeds; agriculture begins in the highlands. Enki domesticates animals.

10,500 B.C.

The descendants of Noah are allotted three regions. Ninurta, Enlil’s foremost son, dams the mountains and drains the rivers to make Mesopotamia habitable; Enki reclaims the Nile valley. The Sinai peninsula is retained by the Anunnaki for a post-Diluvial spaceport; a control center is established on Mount Moriah (the future Jerusalem).

9,780 B.C.

Ra/Marduk, Enki’s firstborn son, divides dominion over Egypt between Osiris and Seth.

9,330 B.C.

Seth seizes and dismembers Osiris, assumes sole rule over the Nile Valley.

8,970 B.C.

Horus avenges his father Osiris by launching the First Pyramid War. Seth escapes to Asia, seizes the Sinai peninsula and Canaan.

8,670 B.C.

Opposed to the resulting control of all the space facilities by Enki’s descendants, the Enlilites launch the Second Pyramid War. The victorious Ninurta empties the Great Pyramid of its equipment.

Ninhursag, the half-sister of Enki and Enlil, convenes a peace conference. The division of Earth is reaffirmed. Rule over Egypt transferred from the Ra/Marduk dynasty to that of Thoth. Heliopolis built as a substitute Beacon City.

8,500 B.C.

The Anunnaki establish outposts at the gateway to the space facilities; Jericho is one of them.

7,400 B.C.

As the era of peace continues, the Anunnaki grant Mankind new advances; the Neolithic period begins. Demi-gods rule over Egypt.

3,800 B.C.

Urban civilization begins in Sumer as the Anunnaki reestablish there the Olden Cities, beginning with Eridu and Nippur.

Anu comes to Earth for a pageantful visit. A new city, Uruk (Erech), is built in his honor; he makes its temple the abode of his beloved granddaughter Inanna/lshtar.

Featured Image Credit

Journal Reference:

http://www.gatewaystobabylon.com/myths/texts/enki/eridugen.htm

http://www.piney.com/BabCrNineveh.html

http://www.piney.com/EriduGen.html

http://www.livius.org/ei-er/eridu/eridu_genesis.html

The Cosmic Code: The Sixth Book of The Earth Chronicles

‘The Treasures of Darkness’