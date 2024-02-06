5 Ancient Geoglyphs you probably never heard of

From giant depictions of what appear to be beings with Antennas carved into the ground, to perfectly aligned geometric shapes in the Amazon, here we bring you five ancient geoglyphs, you probably never heard of!

Geoglyphs (aka Land pictures) are huge artworks created by cultures around the world, usually representing animals or intricate geometric figures. These incredible drawings were obviously meant to be seen from the air and are barely visible from the ground. While nearly everyone knows the intricate Nazca lines, in this article, we take a look at our top 5 Geoglyphs that you probably never heard of.

The Sajama Lines

These mysterious geoglyphs located in Bolivia are among the largest ever created in the world. According to researchers, they do not represent any recognizable forms and are impossible to see from the ground. These mysterious lines cover a staggering area of 22,522 square kilometers.

While their true origin and purpose remain obscure for researchers, there are some who have come forwards suggesting that these incredibly straight lines are in fact patterns with a religious purpose. Similar to the creation of the Nazca lines, the Sajama lines were created by removing the dark upper layer of soil, which exposed the lighter substrate located beneath.

The Sajama lines were discovered by explorers in the 1920’s and are believed to date back to around 900 BC. Their true origin ad purpose remains a profound mystery.

The Mysterious Paracas Candelabra

This mysterious geoglyph is one of our favorites. It was excavated on a sandy hillside located near the Pisco Bay, at the Paracas peninsular of central-east Chile.

The mysterious formation is perfectly aligned north and south and can even be seen around 12 miles from the sea. In the vicinity, researchers have discovered remains of pottery, which has led them to believe that the Paracas Candelabra is in fact the work of the Pre-Incan ‘Paracas’ People. The true meaning and purpose remain a widely debated subject among experts.

While the Paracas candelabra can also be seen from the sky, it’s not as visible as the Nazca lines which are located around 160 kilometers to the southwest. Researchers believe that the Nazca lines and the Paracas Candelabra are NOT related at all. Until today, the exact meaning and purpose of this intricate design remain a mystery.

The Atacama Giant

The Atacama desert in Chile has been a very important place in the past and present. The Atacama desert features some of the largest collection of ‘pictorial’ geoglyphs discovered on the planet. Researchers have found approximately 5,000 examples in the area. Most of the geoglyphs from the area depict animals and humans but there is one anthropomorphic geoglyph that clearly stands out from the rest, and is considered to be an extraordinary example of ancient man’s ingenuity and talent.

Located near the town of Huara, there is a mysterious geoglyph that depicts what appears to be a humanoid figure which strangely resembles a mysterious alien being. Locally known as „El Gigante de Tarapacá,” the mysterious figure was created in the Lluta style, which according to researchers, tends to have long and narrow legs, combined with a square head.

The giant figure located near the eastern slope of Cerro Unita is the largest humanoid geoglyph on the planet with a length of eighty-six meters making it thirty-one meters longer than the Cerne Abbas Giant.

While many cannot agree as to what the mysterious figure actually is, there are some researchers who suggest that the Atacama Giant is a representation of a Pre-Inca Shaman, which is believed to have been depicted holding a bag and arrow.

According to experts, the square-shaped head is, in fact, a representation of a jaguar mask and the robot-like (or Alien) similarity is purely coincidental. Researchers estimate that the mysterious figure was created sometime between 800 and 1400 AD.

The mysterious ‘antennas’ seen sticking out from the head of the Atacama Giant are believed to be representations of ‘magical rays’ and are believed to have been used by the ancients as an astronomical calendar that helped them predict seasons and rainfall.

Even though many people disagree, there are some who believe that the Atacama Giant is one of the largest and oldest representations of Alien Beings that visited Earth in the distant past. Ancient Alien theorists suggest that the mysterious and anomalous shape of the Atacama Giant is proof of Ancient Extraterrestrial visitations and that the Atacama Giant does not represent an Ancient Shaman, but the beings that came down from heaven in the distant past.

The Mysterious Geoglyphs of the Amazon

Located near the town of Boca do Acre in Brazil, countless geoglyphs have surfaced due to the rapid deforestation of the Amazonian jungles. The new discoveries in the Amazon ave forced mainstream scholars to rethink everything they knew about pre-Colombian civilizations.

Due to rapid rates of deforestation, particularly in the Southwestern parts of the Amazon, thousands of previously unknown shapes have been discovered, visible from the air, or satellite images. The mysterious squares, circles, rectangles and interlinking lines are the ultimate evidence of the existence of a previously unknown civilization in the Amazon, one that might have numbered over 100,000 inhabitants during its peak.

Even though the first images indicating the presence of mysterious geoglyphs surfaced during the 1970’s, it wasn’t until 2006, when archeologists started using Google Earth that the number of geoglyphs became apparent. Their true purpose remains a mystery, however, their intricate design and quantity indicate that the ancient culture that created them was extremely advanced, most likely creating them as links between towns.

Visiting Boca do Acre via Google Earth, you will notice hundreds of intricate geometric patterns that according to archeologists, indicate the remains of deep earthworks most likely related to a pre-Columbian civilization that most likely inhabited the region sometime around 1000 AD.

The Blythe Intaglios

Located near Blythe, Riverside County in California, USA, there are quite a few examples of huge human-like geoglyphs created in the past. Around 22 km from Blythe, there are approximately 60 humanoid figures carved into the surface. The largest of them is a figure of approximately 53 meters in length, researchers believe the mysterious geoglyphs were created by Native American Quechan (Yuma) and Mojave peoples, representing the only collective group of humanoid figures so far discovered on our planet.

The mysterious figures were discovered around 1932 and are believed to have been created around 1000 AD if not older. Just as many other geoglyphs in South America, the Blythe Intaglios were created by the careful removal of darker soil, revealing a lighter substrate located underneath. Researchers believe they represent figures of Yuman Mythology.