10 of the Greatest Mysteries about Pyramids that scholars cannot explain

Did you know that Sudan has numerous pyramids, possibly even more than Egypt? But there are even more Pyramids in South America than all of the remaining pyramids of the world combined. For some reason, ancient man created thousands of Pyramids around the globe, and researchers today, have absolutely no idea how these structures were created, why, and what their exact purpose was.

Pyramids are without a doubt one of the greatest global phenomena to ever occur on our planet. But why did ancient mankind create these incredible megalithic structures? And how is it possible that many of them share incredible similarities even though they were separated by tens of thousands of kilometers, and even though mainstream scholars suggests ancient cultures did not cross paths in the distant past?

Were the Pyramids around the globe built as Giant tombs as mainstream scholars suggest? Or is it possible that the countless pyramids around the globe had a different purpose to ancient man? What was so important to ancient cultures around the globe that made them venture into what is considered the greatest architectural project of the ancient world? The construction of Pyramids is without a doubt, one of the greatest mysteries which mainstream scholars have not been able to answer.

From South America to Asia, Pyramids of all shapes and sizes can be found while travelling across the planet, the only questions that remain are… why did ancient mankind create them? How did they do it and why is it that numerous pyramids share incredible similarities?

In this article we take a look at ten of the greatest mysteries of Pyramids around the Globe, which researchers have not been able to answer:

The only eight-sided Pyramid on the planet

The Great Pyramid of Giza is without a doubt, one of the most famous Pyramid to ever been built. This incredible ancient structure has left tourists, archaeologists, and architects in awe, and no one has been able to properly explain what the true purpose of this ancient structure was, or how it was created. But one of the most interesting things about the Great Pyramid of Giza is the fact that it is the only known pyramids that has EIGHT Sides. The four faces of the pyramid are slightly concave, the only pyramid to have been built this way. The centers of the four sides are indented with an extraordinary degree of precision forming the only 8 sided pyramid, this effect is not visible from the ground or from a distance but only from the air, and then only under the proper lighting conditions. This phenomenon is only detectable from the air at dawn and sunset on the spring and autumn equinoxes, when the sun casts shadows on the pyramid.

There was a FOURTH Pyramid at Giza

An international team of archaeologists discovered that the ruins that can be seen today in Abu Rawash, a few kilometers from Cairo, correspond to the so-called lost pyramid, whose megalithic stones have uncovered many of the legends that have surrounded the reign of Cheops. This “lost” pyramid was the highest of all the Giza complex [Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure] and its stone was of much better quality as well. For years it was thought that these remains were just those of an unfinished construction. The remains of this, once great Pyramid are located on a hill-top in Abu Rawash, a militarized and restricted area, located around the parched desert, that in the background displays an impressive black cloud of the polluted air of Cairo. A view that was very different thousands of years ago when Djedefre’s pyramid stood tall against the desert. But the exact shape, purpose and size of the structure remains a great mystery.

The Missing part of the top of the Great Pyramid was… an electromagnetic sphere?

While many people agree that the Great Pyramid of Giza was not built to serve as a tomb, many have speculated about what the ancient monument was used for. According to a study from architect Miguel Perez Sanchez a series of impossible figures with the number pi, e, and continuous references and relationships with the star Sirius give a new perspective on the great encyclopedia of knowledge that is the Great Pyramid of Egypt. A Spanish researcher explains that the ancient Egyptians had placed a mysterious sphere on top of the Great Pyramid of Giza which symbolized the Eye of Horus. The mysterious sphere had a diameter of 2,718 royal cubits (2.7 meters), which is the accurate measure of the number e. The sphere located on the Pyramid was placed as a worship to the Sun and Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, which was associated with Isis.

A Pyramid-Building GLOBAL Phenomenon

If you look at the ancient civilizations that built Pyramids thousands of years ago, you will notice that all of them possessed incredible mathematical, astronomical and geophysical knowledge. For example, there are numerous mathematical formula embedded into the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza: The relationship between Pi (p) and Phi (F) is expressed in the fundamental proportions of the Great Pyramid. Even more interesting is the fact that twice the perimeter of the bottom of the granite coffer times 10^8 is the sun’s mean radius. [270.45378502 Pyramid Inches* 10^8 = 427,316 miles]. The height of the pyramid times 10**9 = Avg. distance to the sun. But these traits are not only present at the Great Pyramid of Giza, in fact, similar mathematical properties can be found in the pyramids of the Americas.

interestingly, Pyramids in Egypt, Sudan, Mexico, South America, Asia and even Indonesia’s seem to share incredible similarities that mainstream scholars are unable to explain. The Great Pyramid of Khufu at Giza and the Sun Pyramid at Teotihuacan apparently have the same base almost 750 feet square.

So why did the ancients build Pyramids?

Pyramids were NOT Tombs

Lets face it, Pyramids were not used by the ancient Egyptians, or any other ancient Pyramid-building civilization, as tombs. This is a fact since no mummies have ever been found in the Great Pyramid of Giza, nor in the countless pyramids spread across the Americas. Mainstream scholars however, believe that the absence of mummies in pyramids can be explained by graverobers who are believed to have ‘kidnapped’ the mummies from the pyramids… But if the mummies are missing… why arent their any other indicator of the Pyramids being used as tombs?

Astronomical perfection: Pyramids aligned with the Stars

According to many researchers, it is believed that the three Pyramids of the Giza Plateau mimic the constellation of Orion, or at least used to. The pyramid positions on the ground are a reflection of the positions of the stars in the constellation Orion circa 10,400 B.C. Five of the 7 brightest stars have pyramid equivalents: The 3 great pyramids of Khufu, Khafra, and Menkaura for the belt of Orion, the pyramid of Nebka at Abu Rawash corresponds to the star Saiph, the pyramid at Zawat al Aryan corresponds to the star Bellatrix. The only two missing star positions are for Betelgeuse and Rigel. (source)

However, the same astronomical phenomenon is present halfway around the world at Teotihuacan.

Interestingly, many people are also unaware of the fact that the Descending Passage of the Great Pyramid pointed to the pole star Alpha Draconis, circa 2170-2144 BCE. This was the North Star at that point in time. No other star has aligned with the passage since then.

Why is the Great Pyramid of Giza one of the most perfectly aligned structures on the planet?

The Great Pyramid is the most accurately aligned structure in existence and faces true north with only 3/60th of a degree of error. The position of the North Pole moves over time and the pyramid was exactly aligned at one time. Also, the Great Pyramid is located at the center of the land mass of the earth. The east/west parallel that crosses the most land and the north/south meridian that crosses the most land intersect in two places on the earth, one in the ocean and the other at the Great Pyramid.

Mica at Teotihuacan

In 1906, a surprising discovery was made in Teotihuacan as researchers discovered a thick layer of Mica on top of the Pyramid of the Sun. The Mica group of sheet silicate (phyllosilicate) minerals includes several closely related materials having nearly perfect basal cleavage. Sheet mica is used in electrical components, electronics, isinglass, and atomic force microscopy. Specialized applications for sheet mica are found in aerospace components in air-, ground-, and sea-launched missile systems, laser devices, medical electronics and radar systems. Mica is mechanically stable in micrometer-thin sheets which are relatively transparent to radiation (such as alpha particles) while being impervious to most gases. So what is it doing in Teotihuacan? Oh and, the Mica used at Teotihuacan originated thousands of kilometers away… in Brazil.

One of the oldest Pyramids on Earth: Gunung Padang

Gunung Padang is believed to be one of the oldest man-made pyramidal structures on the surface of the planet. Even thought heavily disputed by critics, according to researchers and geo-electric, geo-radar and geo-magnetic [surveys], a large chamber is buried at least up to fifteen metres from the surface… Carbon-dating test results from the Miami lab show that the structure could date back to 14,000 B.C., or beyond.”

The significance of this discovery cannot be over-stated, because it crosses the Ice Age event horizon. According to stamens from Geologist Dr Danny Hilman the site could hide the remains of a lost temple that could date back at least 20,000 years. Hilman believes that the site (Gunug Padang) is of great cultural and historical importance since it contains the remains of a huge Pyramid that was built some 20,000 years ago, by a lost civilization, adding that it may have been built for worship or as a giant astronomical instrument.

The Great Pyramid of Giza: Incredible thermal anomalies baffle researchers

A new research project called ScanPyramids has registered incredible thermal anomalies present in the Great Pyramid of Giza. Using a mixture of innovative and new technologies such as infrared thermography, muon radiography, and 3-D reconstruction in order to identify the presence of unknown internal structures of the Pyramids. The use of infrared thermography has allowed researchers to identify several anomalous spots at the Great Pyramid of Giza where temperature spikes were registered. Upon infrared analysis, there is a clear difference of temperature, a cold and a hot zone, which is not found on the other sides of the pyramid.