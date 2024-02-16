A Giant Energy Machine? 5 Incredible characteristics of the Bosnian Pyramid

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/H1r8kxbzEqQ?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

From the presence of a mysterious underground energy beam with a radius of s 4.5 meters and a frequency of 28 kHz with a strength of 3,9 V, to ultrasound Beams at the Pyramids of the Sun, here we have 5 incredible characteristics of the Bosnian Pyramid which suggests this could, in fact, be an extremely advanced ancient structure.

The idea that the Bosnian Pyramid is, in fact, one of the oldest Pyramids on the surface of the planet, and that it belongs to a set of ancient structures in the area is heavily disputed by numerous scientists who refuse to accept the notion that there are highly advanced structures located in Europe.

However, the idea that the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun is a giant energy machine, and that it can produce, harness and share power wirelessly is considered by many as a ludicrous statement.

Recent studies performed at the Bosnian Pyramids have uncovered incredible features that are slowly changing how society perceives history and archeology. The Pyramid of the Sun, with its 220 meters height, exceeds the Great Pyramid of Egypt, which measures 147 meters (height).However, what we find mind-blowing is the fact that the Pyramid’s orientation to the North is accurate with an error of 0 degrees, 0 minutes and 12 seconds.

The mysterious geometric shapes of Visoko were first noticed by Dr. Osmanagić in 2015 when he traveled to the town of Visoko, and the enigmatic hills caught his attention.

„In summer of 2013, we analyzed a piece of organic material discovered between two concrete layers. The age was released in September 2013, and it shows 29.200 years +/- 400 years. This finding confirms that the Bosnian pyramids are also the oldest known pyramids on the planet.“ – Dr. Osmanagić

Weird Energy Beam. Researchers have detected and measured an energy beam (electromagnetic in nature) coming through the top of the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun, and the details are just incredible. The radius of the beam is 4.5 meters with a frequency of 28 kHz with a strength of 3,9 V. According to researchers, the beam is continuous, and its strength grows as it moves up and away from the pyramid. This phenomenon contradicts the known laws of nature, physics and technology and might as well be the first ever “tangible” proof of non-herzian technology found on Earth.

Ultrasound Beams at the Pyramids of the Sun. An “ultrasound” beam found at the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun comes in regular blocks of 9,3333 Hz with peaks up to 28.3000kHz so what you have here are properties of energy making constructions, natural formations or natural pyramids do not display these characteristics. By the end of 2012, the source of the beam was located 1.5 miles under the Pyramid and according to researchers it has an estimated power of over 10kW.

Ultrasound oscillations. Researchers have uncovered the presence of ultrasound oscillations at 24 kHz and one octave up at 48 kHz whose amplitudes changed in a rhythmic manner thanks to Hydrophone recordings conducted in water pools within the Ravne tunnels. A 38 kHz frequency also appeared erratically. Interestingly, this is 14 kHz higher than the 24 kHz frequency, a difference frequency that is half of the 28 kHz frequency reported coming from the Pyramid of the Sun.

Negative Ions in abundance. Energy screenings show that the ionization level has over 43,000 negative ions which are about 200 times higher than the average concentration which makes these underground chambers display healing properties.

Levels of “negative radiation.”. What is even more impressive si the fact that tests have confirmed that the levels of “negative radiation”, through the Hartman, Curry, and Schneider grids are equal to zero in the tunnels discovered. There has been no technical radiation nor cosmic radioactivity found in the tunnels. Ceramic sculptures have been discovered over the underground water streams which are positioned in such a manner that the negative energy is converted into positive.