NASA Finds hidden Portals In Earth’s Magnetic Field

A portal is considered a shortcut, a guide, a door into the unknown. But portals, as we know them, are only present in sci-fi movies…right? Well, according to scientists it turns out that portals actually exist, and not only that, NASA-funded researchers at the University of Iowa to figure out what was going on.

“We call them X-points or electron diffusion regions,” explains plasma physicist Jack Scudder of the University of Iowa. “They’re places where the magnetic field of Earth connects to the magnetic field of the Sun, creating an uninterrupted path leading from our own planet to the sun’s atmosphere 93 million miles away.”

It’s a shortcut worthy of the best portals of fiction, only this time the portals are real. And with the new “signposts” we know how to find them.

In the last couple of decades, science –or better said mainstream science—has tried to adapt to numerous claims, features, and characteristics that have previously been considered as unacceptable. Breakthroughs and countless discoveries have altered science as we know it like never before.

While many researchers reject new ways and new concepts, other researchers around the globe are embracing the fact that in order for science (in general) to advance and make even bigger breakthroughs we must let go of the strict dogmas set into place decades ago.

The reality is proven to be a very complex concept that has the ability to change our perception of life, our planet, solar system, known physics and the possibility of alien life.

While many of these subjects have been part of countless conspiracy theories, people on Earth have come a far way in the last decade in our quest to understand the secrets of the universe.

It turns out there are ‘hidden portals’ in our planets Magnetic field.

Scientifically speaking, a wormhole is a ‘hypothetical’ feature in space-time that primarily acts as some sort of a shortcut through the universe. This has been featured in numerous science fiction movies and accepted as a possible way of travel of advanced Extraterrestrial beings which Science tends to be split in their opinions on this matter. While many believe wormholes, portals, and shortcuts in the cosmos are most likely possible, others firmly reject that notion, saying it’s all part of science fiction.

Interestingly, Science Fiction has made numerous new technologies a possibility. Things that were considered as science fiction half a century ago are today’s reality.

Speaking about portals, “It’s called a flux transfer event or ‘FTE,’,” says space physicist David Sibeck of the Goddard Space Flight Center. “Ten years ago I was pretty sure they didn’t exist, but now the evidence is incontrovertible.”

An example of how science fiction turns into a possibility is a discovery NASA made in the Earth’s Magnetic field as they have discovered there are hidden portals there.

In fact, there are certain areas in Earths magnetic field that is connected with our Sun’s magnetic field, meaning that this allows for an ‘uninterrupted’ path that leads from Earth to the Sun, located some 93 million miles away.

In order to make the discovery, NASA used its THEMIS spacecraft which examined the phenomenon.

According to NASA the strange portals open and close several times a day.

Strangely, UFO hunters have claimed for years that our sun is part of a gigantic Star Gate used by ‘Gods’ or highly advanced extraterrestrial civilizations to travel across the universe rapidly.

According to research, the portals NASA discovered are mostly located tens of thousands of kilometers from Earth, and some of them are small while other gigantic, vast and sustained.

According to scientists, these portals transfer massive amounts of magnetically charged particles that originate in the sun.

There are many unanswered questions: Why do the portals form every 8 minutes? How do magnetic fields inside the cylinder twist and coil?

Magnetic portals are invisible, unstable and elusive. They open and close without warning, and there are no signposts to guide in – Dr. Scudder, University of Iowa.

