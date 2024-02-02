The remains of an ancient civilization located beneath Lake Titicaca

What is a huge temple – predating the Inca themselves by over 1,500 years – doing beneath one of the most mysterious lakes on the planet?

What do the mysterious remains of an ancient civilization beneath lake Titicaca tell us about our history? Is it possible that these incredible ancient ruins, offer answers which could help us understand how ancient mankind created incredible and complex sites such as Puma Punku, Tiahuanaco or Machu Picchu? The truth behind these ancient underwater ruins points towards a far more mysterious past than we could have ever imagined.

Lake Titicaca is located in the beautiful Andes mountains between two of the most enigmatic countries in planet Earth, Peru and Bolivia. It is the largest freshwater lake in South America but is also considered as the highest navigable lake on the planet.

Viracocha, The White God of Mesoamerica

Amon the Incas, Lake Titicaca is considered to be a highly sacred place. According to Incan mythology, the god Viracocha literally emerged from lake Titicaca bringing humans with him. The Incan creation Myths says that ordering the sun (Inti), the moon (Mama Killa) and the stars to rise, the great god Viracocha CREATED more humans from stone. He then brought them to life and told them to populate the world. This is why the Incas and many other ancient cultures believed that Late Titicaca is, in fact, the place where they came from, and upon their death, the Incas believed that their spirits would return to the lake.

According to ancient legends, Lake Titicaca is said to be the cradle of Peru’s ancient civilizations and has been present in the development of important Andean cultures such as Purakas, the Tiwanaku, and the Incas.

Interestingly, the Incas and pre-Incas left behind numerous important buildings that point towards a far more enigmatic past, than what researchers are willing to accept. One of the most important discoveries beneath Lake Titicaca is a mysterious underwater temple thousand of years old.

Prior to the arrival of the Incas, several other ancient cultures called Lake Titicaca their home place.

Sixteen years ago, in 2000, a team of international archeologists came across an incredible discovery when they discovered the remains of a mysterious underwater temple. The temple, which is believed to predate the Inca themselves by over 1500 years is believed to have been built by the Tiwanaku culture who created a temple measuring over 200 meters in length.

In addition to the temple beneath Lake Titicaca, underwater archeologists have found huge terraces for crops, roads, and a huge wall stretching 800 meters below the surface of the lake.

But nor only are the waters of Lake Titicaca important, its islands and numerous ruins play an important role in Inca and pre-Inca mythology.

Located on the Island of the Sun –the largest island of Lake Titicaca – (Isla del Sol), on the northern regions of the Island, are the Chincana ruins. Referred to by many as the ‘labyrinth of stone’, Chincana was once a holy complex used by Inca priests. On the opposite site of the Chincana ruins, on the southern tip of the Island are the ‘Inca Steps’, a stone staircase with a staggering 206 steps that lead towards a sacred fountain located at the top.

On the Island of the Moon (Isla de la Lina) more ruins are found. The Island of the moon is the second largest island on Lake Titicaca houses the remains of what was the House of the Chosen Virgins of the Sun,’ built for women of the region who lived a religious lifestyle.