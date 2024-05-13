30 Mind-boggling images that suggest advanced technology existed thousands of years ago

If ancient mankind had access to advanced technology thousands of years ago, wouldn’t we find traces of such technology today? The structures at Sacsayhuaman, Ollantaytambo, Puma Punku and many others display INCREDIBLE FEATURES: perfectly shaped corners, precision cuts that are reminiscent of modern-day laser tools, and such perfection among the stones fitted together in such a way that not a single sheet of paper could fit in between them.

In this article, we take a look at thirty mind-bending images that according to many authors prove, ancient cultures around the globe had access to some sort of advanced technology that allowed them to quarry, transport and put into place supermassive blocks of stone that in some cases weigh up to one hundred tons.

Some of the ancient sites we take a look in this article are Ollantaytambo, Sacsayhuaman, Puma Punku, Abusir, and Baalbek.

Curiously, at nearly all of the above-mentioned places, we find curious telltale signs that undoubtedly indicate a fascinating similarity among the sites.

Just how is it possible that there are ancient sites in Egypt which eerily resemble those found in South America? How is it possible that the supermassive stone walls of Ollantaytambo display fascinating similarities to ancient walls found half way around the globe in Egypt?

Does this mean that ancient cultures shared the same building techniques? Does this mean that ancient cultures around the globe had access to some sort of advanced ancient technology that has been lost since then?

What kind of technology did ancient people at Puma Punku use over 12,000 years ago, that allowed them to create fascinating monuments that defy logic? How is it possible that similar structures are found all over South America and even in Africa?

Somehow, the builders of Puma Punku, Ollantaytambo, Sacsayhuaman and Abusir among other sites, managed to work with massive pieces of stones that weigh over 100 tons a piece.

All of these structures display INCREDIBLE FEATURES: perfectly shaped corners, precision cuts that are reminiscent of modern day laser tools, and such perfection among the stones fitted together in such a way that not a single sheet of paper could fit in between them.

Many authors would agree that sites such as Puma Punku, Ollantaytambo and Sacsayhuaman among others provide conclusive evidence that thousands of years ago, an advanced level engineering was present among ancient builders that allowed them to create precisely drilled holes into andesite rock, the transportation of stones weighing over one hundred tons, and the positioning of supermassive blocks of stone in such a way that not a single sheet of paper can fit between them.

One of the most fascinating examples is Sacsayhuaman.

We have the supermassive stones present in Baalbek. How primitive mankind transported, cut, and placed into position massive stones, thousands of years ago, using nothing but early Bronze Age tools sounds hard to believe. According to experts, history at this ancient site can be traced back nearly 10,000 years. It was an ancient city named after the god Ba’al. Phoenician legends suggest that Baalbek was the initial location where Ba’al arrived to Earth in ancient times.

Kotel Tunnel Stones. Located under Kotel Square in Jerusalem, we find another set of supermassive stones which were part of the ancient Temple of Jerusalem, which was destroyed several times. The largest stone weighs 570 tons, but there are several others that range in weight from 200 to 500 tons.

Located near Cuzco modern day Peru, we find one of the most mysterious yet magnificent ancient site son the planet: Ollantaytambo. There –according to many— we can find evidence of extremely advanced technology used by ancient cultures thousands of years ago. What kind of ancient technology could have left behind such intricate criss-cross patterns in Andesite rock?

We cannot forget Puma Punku.

This fascinating ancient ‘alien’ complex is located just 45 miles west of LA Paz, high in the Andean mountains. Puma Punku is one of the most mysterious places on Earth. The sheer number of megalithic stones found at Puma Punku are amongst the largest found on the planet. Puma Punku shatters all traditional views on ancient cultures. The incredibly precise stones, precision cuts, and polished surfaces have defied explanation for centuries.

Located in the vicinity is Abu Ghorab which is another site filled with great mystery and unexplained construction techniques. Currently at Abusir there are five pyramids which are accessible and belong to Pharaohs Sahourê, Niouserrê, Néférirkarê, Néferefrê and Queen Khentkaous II. For over decades, the idea that Ancient Egyptians have had access to advanced technology thousands of years ago has been circulating among researchers around the Globe. Due to the sheer amount of evidence many people state that it has become clear that numerous ancient civilizations around the globe –among them the Ancient Egyptians—have worked for centuries with advanced technology which has today, been lost. Researchers who support this theory point to incredible ancient sites around the planet and one of the most incredible locations is, without a doubt Abusir. The name originates from ‘Per Ousir’ which translated means Home of Osiris.