The Orion Correlation: 3 fascinating ancient structures connected to Orion

For some mysterious reason, the constellation of Orion was of great importance to ancient cultures around the globe. Some even call the Correlation of Orion a global phenomenon since this pattern of stars was accurately portrayed by our ancients on monuments throughout the ancient world, from Egypt to Mexico. For an unknown reason, this constellation has been the center of the skies for our ancestors.

While there are numerous structures around the globe which are astronomically aligned, there are some monuments which literally mimic the sky.

But what is ORION? Astronomers usually refer to it as M42, and it is there where stars are being born. The Orion constellation is one of the most prominent star formations in the night sky and has been revered by ancient cultures around the globe for thousands of years, even perhaps before written history.

The constellation was named after the Greek demigod Orion in the 8th century B.C. when connected, the stars form the head, shoulders, belt and feet of a man. According to Greek mythology, Orion was a giant born with superhuman abilities, a mighty hunter who killed animals with an unbreakable bronze club.

When the Greek hero was eventually slain, he was placed among the stars for eternity. His father was Poseidon.

In this article we take a look at Orion and why it was so important for our ancestor’s thousands of years ago. Perhaps the ‘Gods’ themselves came from Orion in the distant past?

The Giza Plateau and Orion

The Great Pyramid of Giza and its companion structures have fascinated researchers, historians, and archaeologists for centuries.

These majestic structures are unlike any other monuments on the surface of the planet. Interestingly, the three pyramid at Giza seems to be profoundly connected with the constellation of Orion.

The ancient Egyptian civilization firmly believed that it was from Sirius and Orion that beings came to Earth in the form of humans, referring to Osiris and Isis and according to mythology they literally instigated the human race.

This is perhaps one of the main reasons why the builders of the Pyramids decided to mimic the constellation of Orion on the surface of the planet. Looking at the three main stars of the constellation of Orion, and observing at the three main pyramids of Giza from above, we notice a fascinating similarity among the two.

Furthermore, according to Goro Adachi, there was an extraordinary set of alignments around 10,500 BC.

Orion reached its lowest point at the Meridian in its 26,000-year precessional cycle. (Precession slowly shifts Orion and other stars up and down the meridian, the imaginary north-south line drawn in the sky where the stars achieve their highest daily altitudes.) On the vernal equinox, the Great Sphinx, directly facing east, witnessed the rising of its two celestial counterparts – the sun and Leo.

At the moment of equinoctial sunrise (c. 10,500 BC):

Orion was positioned right at the meridian. In the southern sky, the Milky Way was seen roughly vertical and positioned in such a way that it appeared to be an extension of the Nile. Orion was situated just to the right of the celestial river – closely mimicking the configuration of the Giza pyramids and the Nile.

Teotihuacan and the Constellation of Orion

However, if we travel half way around the world, we will find another fascinating phenomenon in the ancient city of Teotihuacan. According to experts, the entire city layout of Teotihuacan is aligned astronomically.

It is consistently oriented 15 to 25 degrees east of true north, and the front wall of the Pyramid of the Sun is exactly perpendicular to the point on the horizon where the sun sets on the equinoxes.

The layout of the pyramids of Teotihuacan are placed in such a way that they represent our solar system but also Orion’s Belt. According to ancient mythology, it is a point of creation. History tells us that in 3114 B.C., the gods came from the heavens to Earth in a convention, and this convention occurred in Teotihuacan.

The Ancient Hopi and Orion

If we travel from Teotihuacan further north into the modern day United States, we will eventually arrive at the sacred Hopi land.

The Hopi are a Native American tribe whose cosmology, monuments, and landscape also have a profound connection with the constellation of Orion, and as other ancient civilizations across the globe, ranging from Africa to Europe, the Hopi tribe also constructed their sacred sites in correlation to the constellation of Orion. High above the Arizona desert, their reservation, encompassing more than 1.5 million acres, consists of 12 villages. According to research both the Hopi landscape and the tribe’s mythology are centered on Orion.

Looking at the entire star formation of the constellation of Orion, and comparing it to the Ancient Hopi cities spread in the vicinity of the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon, we will notice a staggering similarity where the land mimics the stars from above.

They say it is a place where they can make contact with the gods and according to some researchers, not only do the three mesas represent the stars in Orion’s Belt but when connected to other Hopi landmarks throughout the Southwest, the collective sites map the entire body of the Orion constellation.