Declassified CIA documents confirm humans with special abilities can do ‘impossible things.’

For centuries researchers around the globe have speculated that certain human beings are able to achieve FASCINATING things that others are not able to do. Now a set of declassified documents prove what many have speculated for decades.

As it turns out, for the last couple of decades, experts have studied certain individuals in Asia which according to reports have ‘superhuman abilities.’ The results have been published in several books and researcher papers.

One example –not directly related to this article, however still impressive— is the curious case of Ingo Swann. According to reports, Stanford scientists observed a Man ‘Travel Outside his Body’ & into Space. He was able to accurately view and describe a ring around Jupiter, a ring that scientists had no idea even existed until the Pioneer 10 spacecraft flew past Jupiter.

While the concept has been proven, the mainstream scientific community does not understand how it’s achieved. This is the case iwth numerous other examples.

As indicated in the past, in order to understand something like this, one must be aware of the relationship that connects both our consciousness and our physical word. While both of these are real and we know they exist, we can only see the physical world. However, if we look the father of quantum theory Max Planck we will find a very important quote: We need to regard consciousness as a fundamental force and matter as a ‘derivative from consciousness.

Furthermore, Eugene Wigner –a Hungarian-American theoretical physicist and mathematician— said: “…it was not possible to formulate the laws of quantum mechanics in a fully consistent way without reference to consciousness…”

But let’s stay on track here. The curious document which contains this ‘incredible’ information is called “Chronology of Recent Interest in Exceptional Functions of The Human Body in the People’s Republic of China.” The ‘study’ discusses Chinese government and their work with parapsychology –remote viewing, as mentioned above by Ingo Swann— telepathy and psychokinesis (the supposed ability to move objects by mental effort alone.)

The document of the CIA has recently become available to the general public thanks to the Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA), and it includes numerous interesting detail about the subjects who have purported superhuman abilities and explains how they have been the subject of studies for decades.

The document can be accessed here, but this is a brief resume:

In 1979, a major Chinese science journal, Ziran Zachi (Nature Journal), carried a report on “non-visual pattern recognition” in which numerous accounts of exceptional human body function were confirmed. As a result, an unofficial preliminary organization to study this type of thing under the watch of Nature Journal. In 1980, the Journal and the Chinese Human Body Science Association held a parapsychology (remote viewing, telepathy, psychokinesis, clairvoyance and more) conference in Shanghai with participants from over 20 research institutes and universities. In 1981, over 100 centers to study children with purported exceptional abilities and mental capabilities were formed with the cooperation of more than 100 formally trained scholars. In 1982, the Chinese Academy of Sciences sponsored a public hearing in Beijing that more than 4000 scholars attended regarding cases of parapsychological abilities within humans. They called for “fair but strictly controlled” tests to lead to a final judgment. In April of 1982, a joint trial was arranged by the Party’s National Committee of Science at Beijing Teacher’s College. Proponents of both sides attended. The results were mostly negative, with the exception of a few, one of them being Zhang Baosheng.

Zhang Baosheng REAL Superhuman?

So what specifically was Baosheng able to do? According to reports, Baosheng was able to MOVE SEALED objects in and out of SEALED containers. “In 1984, Zhang Baosheng became a full-time subject of the military-run psi research team.”

Baosheng was also able to move small pieces of paper from inside sealed test tubes. Researchers observed the process and videotaped it from numerous angles and concluded that SOMEHOW, the pieces of paper which were placed into SEALED tubes appeared outside even though the tubes remained still SEALED and showed no traces of damage.

Interestingly, Baosheng was able to perform the same thing with paper clips and LIVE insects

Furthermore, we find that another document from the CIA clearly states:

A wooden cabinet 120 by 180 by 60 centimeters was used as a sealed container. Sheets of papers and boards with one of a kind markings were used as the target objects and placed inside the cabinet on the upper shelf. Without damaging the cabinet or opening the door, the person with ESP was able to remove the target objects and also was able to put them back inside. This demonstrates that even when using especially large container it is possible to completely break through spacial barriers, however, the success rate was much lower and was exceptionally difficult.

There are videos of Zhang Baosheng available on YouTube, but unfortunately, they are not in English. Here’s one below to see more about his alleged abilities.

