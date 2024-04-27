Nostradamus predicted Donald Trump as being President of the US

According to interpretations of Quatrain 81 written by Nostradamus, the great prophet foresaw the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

Michel de Notre Dame, historically known as Nostradamus, is considered by many as one of the most accurate prophets in history. In his book ‘The Prophecies’, he wrote more than a thousand four-line poetic verses called “quatrains,” verses that seem to predict the future.

Among his numerous prophecies, Nostradamus predicted the Moon Landing, Hitler’s rise to power, the Death of Henry II, and the JFK & RFK Assassinations.

The republican presidential nominee claimed a shocking win over Democrat’s Hillary Clinton in what is considered a revolutionary race for the presidency of the United States of America.

While millions of people around the world were shocked and surprised by Trump’s victory over popular candidate Hillary Clinton, those who study the work of Nostradamus believe the prophesier predicted the billionaire’s victory in the sixteenth century.

Nostradamus wrote: “The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

Furthermore, if we look into another one of his predictions, In Century 1, 40 one of Nostradamus’ predictions reads:

“The false trumpet concealing madness will cause Byzantium to change its laws.”

If we look at Quatrain 50, we will find that Nostradamus writes:

“The Republic of the big city” will engage in costly military operations, ordered by the “trumpet”, this has been interpreted by many as a sign of Nuclear War.

This prophecy has led many to suggest that Nostradamus predicted the Armageddon:

Nostradamus predicted this outcome. Nostradamus predicted after the trumpet wins, there will be a Great War! He predicted this 400 years ago!

Here below we have 10 of his predictions for 2016 and beyond, will they come true? We shall see…

World War III

A war will start between two major world powers and will last for a period of 27 years. The moment of great violence will coincide with the appearance of a comet in the sky. Nuclear combat and natural disasters shall strike our planet when a giant planet approaches Earth.

Great eruption of Vesuvius

It is believed that Nostradamus predicted a great Volcanic Eruption. The worst eruption of volcano Vesuvius in history will come accompanied by earthquakes that will shake Earth every five minutes, killing between 6 and 16 thousand people.

The largest Recorded Earthquake

The largest earthquake in the history of the United States will occur, especially affecting the western area of the country, its power will be felt in other countries around the world.

Permission for parenthood

Those who want to have children will need permits and licenses, and may not do as they please.

The collapse of the global economy

“The rich will die many times,” wrote the French prophet.

I guess the only thing we have is to wait out and see whether or not the predictions made by Nostradamus were true