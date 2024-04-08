Videos that claim to show lifelike Anunnaki mummies ‘in stasis’ and artifacts found in Iran

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/JHOjSTbg9mY?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

What better way to prove the Anunnaki are not just a myth than to show an actual Anunnaki ‘God’. Well, according to TWO videos uploaded to YouTube, not only were the Anunnaki real, governments around the globe recovered ancient alien technology and ‘mummified’ bodies of the visitors from Nibiru.

It is said that based on numerous archaeological discoveries such as artifacts, records and monuments, and even actual mummified remains of ‘unknown beings’, found in the past by experts, the Anunnaki (Sumerian: “those who came down from the heavens), who were a highly advanced civilization from an elusive planet in our solar system, came to Earth landing in the Persian Gulf nearly half a million years ago.

But who are the Anunnaki and were they real beings that came to Earth? Or is the term Anunnaki a misinterpreted one?

What if the Anunnaki are just part of a mythological story that was meant to fill the gaps of man’s missing links?

According to numerous researchers around the globe, not only were the Anunnaki real, they helped kickstart human civilization nearly half a million years ago when they came from Nibiru in order to mine gold on Earth.

But if the Anunnaki did arrive at our planet, would we not find proof of their existence on Earth?

According to millions of people, the evidence is scattered all around us.

It is believed that all ancient cultures share incredible similarities because of the Anunnaki.

These ‘extraterrestrial ‘Gods” forged mankind and civilization when they genetically modified primitive humans in order to create a labor force that would help them mine gold.

After they had left, mankind was not destroyed but survived after the Anunnaki ‘Gods’ –who promised to return one day— returned to Nibiru, an elusive planet in the outer edges of our solar system.

In addition to written records that supposedly speak of the Anunnaki and their legacy on Earth, there are countless monuments and interconnected stories misinterpreted as mere folklore by mainstream scholars which provide enough arguments to conclude these beings were real.

But, if the Anunnaki were real, how come we never found mummified remains of these beings? After all, the Anunnaki were made of a similar composition as humans, and just as mankind; the Anunnaki too were mortal.

There are several peculiar videos that have created a buzz on the internet, showing mummies and artifacts. The videos claim the finds were made in the Kurdistan Province of Iran. Workers building a house came across a mausoleum containing three coffins in the spring of 2008.

According to Disclose TV, the mummies appear to be “in stasis.” At one point, it appears someone pinches the skin and it still appears lifelike.

There is also an alleged third sarcophagus that is not featured in the video.

“Of the three sarcophagi found in the mausoleum, we only have video evidence of the first two. We do not know anything about the third, or its content, or who was inside, it is believed that the third was damaged and being inside it was already in very bad condition, how rare that according to studies conducted by Western studies those mummies in Perfect state they are not more than 1000 years old and according to the studies in Russia and Iran, they have much more, besides the artifacts found near the bodies in perfect conservation do not correspond with any civilization of that period since the artifacts are a mixture of designs Babylonian and Egyptian I of a previous civilization and according to studies carried out in Russia, the translations of the inscriptions in the artifacts that surround the bodies and in the crowns of them are rather ancient Sumerian proto.”

Crude hoax

Disclose TV then updated the post, suggesting the mummies are most likely a “crude hoax.” However, questions remain.

“This crude hoax was perpetuated in 2008 to capitalize on real discoveries, and in 2012 was consider false by the actual excavators of the real site. But at the end, if this is a hoax where are the fake bodies or the rest of the objets that are with the bodies?”

The videos allegedly show the mummified remains of otherworldly’beings that are said to have been the Anunnaki.

One of the videos allegedly shows “footage of a 12,000-year-old Anunnaki God.” (see below)

12,000-year-old remains of an Anunnaki God

Speaking about the uploaded video, one user wrote on YouTube:

“…If you look at the depictions of the Annunaki in the art of the Sumerians, they are shown wearing what appear to be watches on their wrists. If this is not a hoax, then the years of reign by the Kings on the Sumerian Kings list is totally legit I would suppose. Seems too good to be true…”

This isn’t the first time we have seen videos that claim to show ancient mummies discovered by the Russians. While they are almost certainly hoaxes, they remain intriguing for some. Consider the following video:

The remains of a mummified alien discovered in Egypt and recovered by Soviet forces

In 1961, it was said that Russian military personnel launched project ISIS in order to obtain highly classified alien documents and technology.

The mission of Project ISIS included several Egyptologists from the Soviet Academy of Sciences, scientists, and military experts. The team was led by Sami Sharaf, a close aid of President Gamel Abdel Nasser of Egypt.

Skeptics are not sure what to make from the video, since it is impossible to confirm its authenticity, and if in fact, the mummified remains belong to an alien astronaut. According to Sci-Fi Tv Channel, Forensic experts who analyzed the video confirmed its authenticity.