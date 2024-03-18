10 Extremely Rare, Ancient Images of Teotihuacan

Teotihuacan is without a doubt one of the most impressive ancient site son the planet. Located in modern-day Mexico, Teotihuacan is a city of thousands of years and thousands of legends. Like many other ancient sites around the globe, Teotihuacan too is the result of extensive restorative efforts that took decades to complete.

Teotihuacan is one of my favorite ancient sites for a number of reasons, but the main one is simply because the ancient city itself is stunning and breathtaking.

There is something about Teotihuacan that screams out ‘beautiful,’ ‘mysterious’ and ‘extraordinary.’ This ancient metropolis was one of the largest cities in the Americas and has some of the most incredible and most massive buildings ever erected in Central America.

Teotihuacan is considered as one of the largest cities in the ancient world, believed to have been called home by over 150,000 people at its peak.

Many believe that Teotihuacan’s city layout strangely resembles a modern-day microchip and that its three main structures mimic the constellation of Orion, just as the Pyramids of the Giza plateau.

Also, there are a number of authors which claim that the pyramids and monuments found at Teotihuacan’s “Avenue of the Dead” align in a perfect distance from each other, copying the orbit’s of our planets in our solar system. Many will find it an extraordinary details that the giant Pyramid of the Sun is positioned at the center of the other structures just as the Sun is at the center of our solar system and that the planets revolve around it.

Just as at many other ancient sites around the globe like the Giza Plateau, archaeologists have not discovered a single mummy nor tomb of a ruler or monarch at Teotihuacan, which ultimately raises questions as to what the true purpose of the giant pyramids was.

One of the most interesting things about Teotihuacan is the finding by archaeologists of the extensive use of mica embedded in numerous structures. This mineral is found 3,000 miles away in Brazil, and it is located in all buildings, housing complexes, temples and along the roads so basically this mineral is all over Teotihuacan. The Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan contained considerable amounts of mica in layers up to 30 cm.

But enough of writing let us take a look at some of the oldest images of Teotihuacan we have managed to find.

Image Credit: Reddit

Latinamerican Studies