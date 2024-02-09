3 discoveries that suggest Ancient Egyptians traveled to America thousands of years ago

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/57gaB1VtJiQ?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

While mainstream scholars support the idea that successful explorations led to Norse settlements of Greenland and the L’Anse aux Meadows settlement in Newfoundland some 500 years prior to Columbus, the idea that ancient Egyptians had the capabilities and knowledge of large-scale oceanic voyages thousands of years ago are firmly rejected despite evidence that suggests the contrary.

While scientific responses to pre-Colombian trans-oceanic contact vary over time, most ideas that support this possibility have been received with skepticism since such an idea radically opposes written history.

Despite contrary belief, there is evidence which suggests Ancient Egyptians explored the planet like no one at the time:

Evidence of pre-Colombian trans-oceanic contact

To the amazement of archeologists and researchers, in 1992, a German researcher who was performing tests on Ancient Egyptian mummies found traces of hashish, tobacco, and cocaine in the hair skin and bones of Ancient Egyptian Mummies. Tobacco and cocaine were plants that only grew in the ‘New World’, at the time of mummification. So just how did these exotic narcotics arrive in ancient Egypt before the ‘New World’ was found? (Source)

This crucial piece of evidence suggests that not only were ancient civilizations interconnected in the distant past, but elaborate trade routes were also established thousands of years ago. This is why it isn’t that difficult to believe that there are Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs in Australia and that people of ancient India knew of modern-day England and called it “the Island of the White Cliffs”. TheirVishnu Purana describes, to the amazement of many, parts of Europe, the Americas and even the North Polar Zones on our planet.

Ancient Egyptian artifacts discovered in the Grand Canyon

While this is a heavily criticized subject, there is evidence that suggests that in the 1900s, researchers belonging to the Smithsonian institute stumbled across ancient Egyptian artifacts deep within the Grand Canyon.

According to an article published by the Arizona Gazette, the discovery of a series of mysterious caves and artifacts in the Marble Canyon region of the Gand Canyon would forever change our history. The report claimed that two Smithsonian-funded researchers Prof. S. A. Jordan and G.E. Kinkaid were responsible for the groundbreaking discovery:

The article reads:

Discoveries which almost conclusively prove that the race which inhabited this mysterious cavern, hewn in solid rock by human hands, was of oriental origin, possibly from Egypt, tracing back to Ramses. If their theories are borne out by the translation of the tablets engraved with hieroglyphics, the mystery of the prehistoric people of North America, their ancient arts, who they were and whence they came, will be solved. Egypt and the Nile, and Arizona and the Colorado will be linked by a historical chain running back to ages which staggers the wildest fancy of the fictionist.

See more about this story from Beyond Science:

Evidence of Ancient Egyptian large-scale oceanic voyages

But if the ancient Egyptians did, in fact, have the ability to organize large-scale trans-oceanic voyages, would we have found more evidence of their travels?

Well, we have, it’s just that mainstream scholars firmly oppose the discoveries while tagging them as elaborate hoaxes.

Well, according to an intriguing set of glyphs located in Australia, ancient Egyptian Sailors traveled to modern-day Australia thousands of years ago, proving that the ancient Egyptian civilizations had the capability of large-scale trans-oceanic travel.

While the mysterious glyphs, known as the Gosford Glyphs, are considered as a hoax by mainstream scholars, many people believe that the Gosford Glyphs are just one of the many pieces which point towards Ancient Egyptian large-scale oceanic voyages.

See the Gosford Glyphs on Ancient Aliens below:

As we have reported in previous articles, the most interesting part about the Gosford Glyphs is their writing style. According to local residents that have had the opportunity to see and study these hieroglyphs, they appear ancient and are written in the archaic style of the early dynasties, a style that has been studied very little and is untranslatable by most Egyptologists.

However, Egyptologists like Mohamed Ibrahim and Khemit School Co-Director Yousef Abd’el Hakim Awyan (who has studied ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs his entire life) (source) were able to decipher the enigma.

Mohamed Ibrahim and Yousef Abd’el Hakim Awyan worked with a group of people in order to translate the mysterious engravings. The result? Well, not only are the mysterious Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs in Australia authentic, the scribes accurately used several ancient hieroglyphs and ‘grammatical’ variations which, crucially, were not even documented in Egyptian hieroglyphic texts until 2012.

As you can see, there are numerous pieces of evidence that support the idea that ancient Egyptians had the ability of trans-oceanic voyages in the distant past, leaving behind clues that researchers today are finally picking up.