Ancient Sumerian Texts: Ancient Clay Tablets reveal secrets about Alien life

Among the many ancient Sumerian clay tablets discovered throughout the years, there are certain ancient texts that many believe are the ultimate evidence of advanced alien civilizations interacting with Early humans.

Without a doubt, one of the most controversial puzzles of mainstream archaeology is the sheer number of cuneiform tablets discovered in the ruins of Babylon in Southern Mesopotamia where Sir Austen Henry Layard came across a historical treasure in 1849.

Among the various tablets found on the site, there were stories and legends that have an uncanny resemblance to Biblical accounts of Creation, the deities that came to Earth and references of the Great Flood, the Ark, and what many interpreted as descriptions of hybrid humans and mighty Gods.

In order to understand what these texts are actually talking about, researchers have spent decades trying to understand and translate these intricate symbols.

The Sumerian language is considered to be a language isolated in linguistics that does not seem to belong to any known linguistic form. Its unique, just as the ancient Sumerian history and mythology.

Researchers have studied the ancient Sumerian language and tried making connections to other groups of languages but without success.

The Sumerians invented the pictorial hieroglyphics that later transformed into cuneiform writing. Together with the ancient Egyptian writing system, the ancient Sumerian can compete in a race for the oldest known written language.

The Sumerians are considered by many as the creators of our civilized world, those who introduced the first steps of our modern-day lives.

It is also known that the ancient civilizations which flourished in Mesopotamia fell in love with the cosmos and introduced the universe as an imperative part of their everyday life.

However, is there a real connection between the ancient Sumerians and ‘Extraterrestrial Gods –alien beings?

The idea that ancient civilizations interacted in one way or another with advanced extraterrestrial civilizations come from researchers and author Zecharia Sitchin, who introduced what is today known as the Ancient Astronaut (Alien) Theory.

In his numerous works, Sitchin attributed the start of the ancient Mesopotamian Society to a race of extraterrestrial beings known as the Ancient Anunnaki, who came to Earth from a distant planet in our solar system called ‘Nibiru.’

However, the nature and origin of the Anunnaki are highly debated among researchers around the globe. Among many, the Anunnaki are considered metaphors of creationalistic myths, but the stories about the Anunnaki can be found in numerous other ancient texts, among them the Book of Genesis both in Hebrew and Christian Religions, only with their names altered or changed.

In fact, the creation of ‘heaven and Earth’ from ‘a watery abyss’ to man being created in a ‘Gods’ image and even popular stories as Adam and Eve, Noah’s Ark, all of these go further back in time than what many people know. But if these ancient texts are far older than religious books like the Bible, what elements of these ‘tales’ are true? And what is considered a myth in nature?

Many people around the globe have concluded that the Anunnaki and Planet Nibiru are real. In fact, many believe that the Anunnaki are a powerful race of extraterrestrial beings who genetically modified early humans in the distant past, in order to create a slave species on Earth. Some even refer to compelling evidence that suggests these stores are real, and they point to the catastrophic global deluge that occurred some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

This cataclysm could have accounted for a significant loss of human lives and could have essentially hit the reset button on ancient humans as they were forced to start over from scratch.

But if the Ancient Anunnaki were here in the past, where are they now? If mankind is the result of genetic manipulations by a highly advanced alien species, wouldn’t the ‘makers’ remain in touch with their creation?

Many people point to the numerous ancient cultures around the globe like the Ancient Egyptians, Inca, Maya, Aztecs and other cultures in Africa, Asia, and North America which share a common story where ‘the creator gods’ who came from the sky or traveled to the sky, are set to return one day.

According to the research done by Sitchin, the Anunnaki “evolved after Nibiru entered the solar system and first arrived on Earth probably 450,000 years ago, looking for minerals, especially gold, which they found and mined in Africa. Sitchin states that these “gods” were the rank-and-file workers of the colonial expedition to Earth from planet Nibiru.”

This theory, however, has been firmly rejected and categorized as preposterous by numerous academics and peer-reviewed scholars ever since it was mentioned.

Interestingly, recent discoveries in numerous fields like archaeology, biology, genetics, and history, point to the fact that even though we have been holding on tightly on to mainstream history, the truth is that there are many missing links that the same academics and peer-reviewed scholars have not been able to account for.

We have to look no further than the Ancient Sumerian King List, which describes how Gods ruled and lived on Earth: “After the kingship descended from heaven, the kingship was in Eridug. In Eridug, Alulim became king; he ruled for 28800 years. Alaljar ruled for 36000 years. 2 kings; they ruled for 64800 years.”

Maybe this is the missing link each and every single one of us has been trying to find, in order to decipher the many enigmas behind our origins and human history.