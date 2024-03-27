Do These Official Apollo Mission Transcripts Reveal Details About Aliens On The Moon?

Do These Official Apollo Mission Transcripts Reveal Details About Aliens On The...

Millions of people around the globe firmly believe UFOs and Aliens are a real phenomenon. But is there any real evidence to support their beliefs? The following NASA transcripts may be considered by many as enough proof to suggest Apollo mission astronauts saw ‘alien’ things on the moon.

While we still have not found conclusive evidence of their existence –we haven’t actually witnessed a UFO land and aliens walk around saying hi, we come in piece— at least not officially, there are many highly ranking government officials, military officers and even astronauts who have spoken out about alien life and the UFO phenomenon indicating that it is real as it gets.

In addition to numerous people finally speaking out in the name of the disclosure movement, hundreds of declassified documents have recently become available to the public detailing UFO sightings, mysterious phenomenon, and alien life.

One of the most fascinating documents comes from the FBI archive and indicates that:

Part of the disks carry crews; others are under remote control.

Their mission is peaceful; the visitors contemplate settling on this planet.

These visitors are human-like but much larger in size.

They are not excarnate Earth people but come from their own world

The disks possess some type of radiant energy.

They do not come from any “planet” as we use the word, but from an etheric planet which interpenetrates with our own and is not perceptible to us.

The bodies of the visitors, and the craft also, automatically materialize on entering the vibratory rate of our dense matter.

They re-enter the etheric at will, and so simply disappear from our vision, without a trace.

The region they come from is NOT the astral plane but corresponds to the Lakas or Talas. Students of esoteric matters will understand these terms.

But the document from the FBI isn’t the only that has been made available to the general public.

If we look back in history at one of NASA’s most successful space programs, we will find numerous clues that according to many indicate how astronauts of the Apollo missions were followed by UFO’s and that there are ‘alien’ structures on the surface of the moon.

The following NASA transcripts come from the Apollo missions and make some fascinating references:

Note: All of these transcripts can be verified at NASA’s website.

Apollo 8 Transcript

03 16 44 39 LMP There’s a strange light down there.

03 16 h4 45 CDR Is it a bonfire?

03 16 24 47 LMP It might be campfires.

03 16 h5 03 C5_ How does it look?

Apollo 10 transcript

04 06 13 02 LMP That music even sounds outer-spacey, doesn’t it? You hear that? That whistling sound?

04 06 13 06 CDR Yes.

04 06 13 07 I2_P Whoooooo. Say your – –

04 06 13 12 CMP Did you hear that whistling sound, too?

04 06 13 14 LMP Yes. Sounds like – you know, outer-space-type music.

04 06 13 18 CMP I wonder what it is.

04 06 17 56 CDR 2.

04 06 17 58 L_P Boy, that sure is weird music.

04 06 18 O1 _ We’re going to have to find out about that 04 06 18 O1 _ We’re going to have to find out about that. Nobody will believe us.

04 06 18 07 I.t,2’_ Yes. It’s a whistling, you know, like an outer-spacetype thing.

04 12 09 16 CDR I mean you … What the hell was that gurgling noise?

04 12 09 25 LMP I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, that eerie music is what’s bothering me. You know that –

04 12 09 28 CMP God damn, I heard it, too.

04 12 09 29 LMP You know s that was funny. That’s Just like something from outer space, really. Who’s going to believe it?

04 12 09 34 CMP Nobody. Shall we tell them about it?

04 12 09 39 LMP I don’t know. We ought to think about it some.

04 12 09 41 CMP Did you hear it, Tom?

04 12 09 42 LMF Yes, he heard it.

04 12 09 43 CDR Yes.

04 12 09 47 LMP Hell, I Just want to get out of this suit.

05 10 33 CDR Where is the music – I want to – have Charlie describe it to us. Where’s the tape recorder?

06 05 10 38 CMP On the second one over.

06 05 10 3g CDR No – no, I Just didn’t play that.

06 05 10 43 CDR Hello, Houston; Apollo 10.

06 05 10 48 _ Hold your mike down a little bit.

06 05 10 54 CDR Is it on?

06 05 10 55 _ Yes ….

06 05 10 59 C_P Play that song over again, though, when you get to it. Zap it up a little bit.

Apollo 11 transcript

03 08 20 18 IRP That’s a spectacular crater.

03 08 20 23 CDR Did you shoot some pictures while you were over there?

03 08 20 25 CMP No, it’s Just going by – we’d better get it later; there will be better times. If the damn antenna isn’t in the way –

03 08 20 42 CMP Boy, there must be nothing more desolate than to be inside some of these craters, these conical ones

03 08 20 50 CDR People that live in there probably never get out.

03 l0 55 20 CMP Oh God, look at that Moltke; he’s my favorite … Look at that son of a bitch. You see all those roads – triangular roads leading right past him?

03 l0 55 29 CDR Yes.

03 l0 55 30 CMP That’s US l, I guess, huh?

03 l0 55 31 CDR Yes.

Apollo 14 transcript

03 12 22 39 I2_P Really an interesting one. Huh? That one … looks like … got a rugged one right out here – with the central peaks.

03 12 23 02 CDR …

03 12 23 05 I_l° Sure does. Really got a very complex central structure.

03 12 23 08 CR_° It’s got one of the biggest central peaks a_ound. It’s a very unusual crater. But there are some dark areas in it that Farouk has gone on record as saying they are dikes.

03 12 23 37 CMl° High Sun. That’s one right down there; Just shows how it dominates the whole photograph. Just an extremely bright crater. Sun angle Just isn’t high enough for you to see it here …. Yes, they’re mining it, I think.