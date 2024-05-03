Another massive ‘alien’ base found on the moon?

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/WhfupcX8GPU?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) was able to capture another strange object on the surface of Earth’s natural satellite. According to UFO hunters, it yet another anomalous structure which defies explanation.

According to researchers, the objects visible in the images are of a peculiar and striking geometry, which gave rise to all kinds of theories, although there is no certainty about what exactly these ‘objects’ are, nor their origin.

Ufologists and “Alien Hunters” are on alert for the diffusion of these images and assure that it is a ‘secret base’ made by intelligent beings from another planet. NASA, however, pointed out that such images often give rise to capricious theories and therefore erroneous interpretations.

In recent years the amount of images that show alleged bases on the moon have quadrupled.

While some of these images are nothing more than pareidolia kicking in, certain images give rise to many thoughtful theories.

In addition to the large number of ‘anomalous’ objects on the surface of the moon, statements from former astronauts, highly ranking government officials, and scientists have caused a great conspiracy theory to unfold surrounding the moon and its true origin.

According to Dr. Brandenburg –who was involved in NASA’s Clementine Mission to the Moon, which was a joint space project where the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization (BMDO) participated together with NASA to do some research on the moon:

“It was (the Clementine Mission) a photo reconnaissance mission basically to check out if someone was building bases on the moon that we didn’t know about. Were they expanding them? Of all the pictures I’ve seen from the moon that show possible structures, the most impressive is an image of a mile wide recto-linear structure. This looked unmistakably artificial, and it shouldn’t be there. As somebody in the space defense community, I look on any such structure on the moon with great concern because it isn’t ours, there’s no way we could have built such a thing. It means someone else is up there.”

According to Dr. Brandenburg:

Dr. Brandenburg additionally stated that once the Clementine mission was completed, the images taken from the moon were analyzed by ‘an elite department team with the highest security clearance’:

“… They basically kept to themselves and just did their work, and we were told not to interfere with them…”

Interestingly, Brandenburg was also quoted saying that “We were aware there was a possibility of an unknown presence, possibly alien/extraterrestrial near the Earth…”

Brandenburg recounted one occasion: “…There I am sitting in a room of retired army and air force generals and a few admirals, and we’re watching what looks like a firefight in space. The most senior general there … turned to me and said, “Where do you think they’re from?” and I said, “I don’t know sir, I’ve heard they’re from 40 light years from here.”