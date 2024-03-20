U.S. Defense Physicist Speaks about ‘Alien’ Structures on the moon

“…As somebody in the space defense community, I look on any such structure on the moon with great concern because it isn’t ours, there’s no way we could have built such a thing. It means someone else is up there…”

The disclosure movement has gained millions of followers in the last couple of years mostly thanks to people like John Podesta, Chief of Staff for Bill Clinton, Counsellor to Barack Obama the Chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign who said that:

“I’m skeptical about many things, including the notion that government always knows best, and that the people can’t be trusted with the truth. The time to pull the curtain back on this subject is long overdue.”

“We have statements from the most credible sources – those in a position to know – about a fascinating phenomenon, the nature of which is yet to be determined.” (source)

But in addition to Mr. Podesta, dozens if not hundreds of highly ranked government officials, scientists, and former astronauts have spoken out freely about Alien life and the UFO phenomenon.

Curiously, in addition to scientists, government officials, and military personnel who have spoken out about alien life, perhaps the most competent people to talk about UFOs are airline pilots.

This takes us to one of the most curious airline sightings that occurred in 1997.

As Leslie Kean writes in her book UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go on the Record:

Neil Daniels, a United Airlines captain for thirty-five years, with more than 30,000 hours of flying time and an Air Force Distinguished Flying Cross, was one of those pilots who feared to report his sighting, despite the physical effect experienced by his airplane. In 1977, he, his copilot, and a flight engineer observed a perfectly round, “brilliant, brilliant light off the wing tip” as he described it, about 1,000 yards away from their United DC-io, which was en route to Boston Logan from San Francisco. While flying on autopilot, the passenger plane was forced into an uncommanded left turn, apparently pulled by the object’s magnetic interference, prompting Boston Center to ask, “United 94, where are you going?” Captain Daniels replied, “Well, let me figure this out. I’ll let you know.” The captain and his first officer then noticed that their three compasses were all reading different headings, and at that point they deliberately uncoupled the autopilot and flew the airplane manually. (Haines points out that the magnetic sensor providing the input to the compass then controlling the autopilot was the one located nearest to the UAP.) The powerful light followed along with the aircraft at the same altitude for several minutes, and then took off rapidly and disappeared.

As you can see, it is inevitable that within the next decade, everything there is to know about alien life will most likely be disclosed. Willingly or unwillingly, the time has come for society to find out the truth behind the millions of sightings that have occurred for centuries.

But let us take a step back and return to the subject the article is initially discussing.

Dr. John Brandenburg, who has a Ph.D. in Plasma Physics, and a consultant at Morningstar Applied Physics LLC, and part-time instructor of Astronomy, Physics, and Mathematics at Madison College has given what some are calling ‘substantial evidence’ of alien life present in our solar system.

To understand why Dr. Brandenburg is so significant in the disclosure movement we look at his career. Interestingly, Brandenburg was involved in NASA’s Clementine Mission to the Moon, which was a joint space project where the Ballistic Missile Defence Organization (BMDO) participated together with NASA to do some research on the moon. The Clementine mission is important because it found there is water on the Moon’s poles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kBSe3jFtmk

According to Dr. Brandenburg:

“It was (the Clementine Mission) a photo reconnaissance mission basically to check out if someone was building bases on the moon that we didn’t know about. Were they expanding them?”

“Of all the pictures I’ve seen from the moon that show possible structures, the most impressive is an image of a mile wide recto-linear structure. This looked unmistakably artificial, and it shouldn’t be there. As somebody in the space defense community, I look on any such structure on the moon with great concern because it isn’t ours, there’s no way we could have built such a thing. It means someone else is up there.”

Dr. Brandenburg additionally stated that once the Clementine mission was completed, the images taken from the moon were analyzed by ‘an elite department team with the highest security clearance’:

“… They basically kept to themselves and just did their work, and we were told not to interfere with them…”

Interestingly, Brandenburg was also quoted saying that “We were aware there was a possibility of an unknown presence, possibly alien/extraterrestrial near the Earth…”



Brandenburg recounted one occasion: “…There I am sitting in a room of retired army and air force generals and a few admirals, and we’re watching what looks like a firefight in space. The most senior general there … turned to me and said, “Where do you think they’re from?” and I said, “I don’t know sir, I’ve heard they’re from 40 light years from here.”

In addition to Dr. Brandeburg, numerous other scientists and academics have come forward speaking about Alien life and UFOs, encouraged perhaps, by people like John Podesta, Theodor C. Loder III, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire who also said: “Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, ETs, etc…” And Dr. Brian O’Leary, Former NASA Astronaut and Princeton physics professor who is quoted saying: “There is abundant evidence that we are being contacted, that civilizations have been visiting us for a very long time…”

