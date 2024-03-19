The Nazi Antarctic Fortress: Base 211 and Operation Highjump

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/H9PAxAK6fBk?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

During the Second World War, the Nazi’s carried out a number of strange experiments with alleged technologies unknown to the rest of the world in their attempt to rule the world.

They searched the planet for mythical artifacts and otherworldly technology hoping to come across a supreme power that would allow them to conquer the unconquerable.

Numerous ‘alleged’ covert operations took place during the Nazi era, and one of the most memorable is that of Neuschwabenland and their enigmatic Base 211 located within Antarctica.

Neuschwabenland or New Swabia is located on the Antarctic continent between 20°E and 10°W in Queen Maud Land. This far away land was explored in great detail by the German Antarctic expedition which even came across parts with warm fresh-water, ice-free areas and vegetation, in an area where according to science, everything is frozen.

According to geologists who participated in the German expedition, the areas where vegetation was present were due to hot springs or other geothermal sources.

One of the most interesting quotes about Neuschwabenland and Antarctica comes from German Navy Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz who said that: “The German submarine fleet is proud of having built for the Führer in another part of the world a Shangri-La on land, an impregnable fortress.”

For half a century, rumors about secret Nazi expedition and a secret base called ‘Station 211’ has existed among writers and researchers. But were the Nazis equipped to carry out such fascinating missions? And is the above-mentioned quote from Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz true?

According to a number of rumors, ‘Station 211’ did exist, and if it did, then it must have been (maybe still is) located inside the ice-free mountain range in the Muhlig-Hofmann Mountains of Neuschwabenland, aka Queen Maud Land.

However, today many people rush and dismiss the existence of secret bases on Antarctica suggesting there is no evidence to support such claims.

As always, extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

Do you believe that the Nazis had the ability and means to construct secret bases around the globe? Among them, Base 211 on Antarctica. Image CreditFacts are difficult to track down since there is a mind-boggling amount of stories and ‘alleged’ witnesses who state the Nazis had created a Shangri-La on land, an impregnable fortress at Neuschwabenland.

Many authors propose that in 1946-47 Admiral Byrd, one of the most famous American polar explorers searched for secret Nazi bases. Many authors propose that the Operation Highjump —when Admiral Byrd had at his disposal the largest armada ever sent to Antarctica—was established to investigate a Nazi presence.

Operation Highjump included a staggering 13 ships, aircraft escort, aircraft carrier, a submarine, two destroyers and a total of 4,700 men with full battle gear in what was officially called an ordinary ‘training exercise.’

However, many people believe that Operation Highjump was anything but a training mission.

The flotilla included:

A carrier (the Philippines Sea)

two seaplane carriers (the Pine Island and Curritich)

two destroyers (the Brownsen and Henderson)

two escort ships (Yankee and Merrick)

two fueling ships (Canister and Capacan)

A submarine (the Sennet)

Operation Highjump was curiously terminated six months earlier than expected. An excerpt from February 19, 1947, describes Admiral Byrd’s arrival over the pole at 1000 hours:

We are crossing over the small mountain range and still proceeding northward as best as can be ascertained. Beyond the mountain range is what appears to be a valley with a small river or stream running through the center portion. There should be no green valley below! Something is definitely wrong and abnormal here! We should be over Ice and Snow! To the portside are great forests growing on the mountain slopes. Our navigation Instruments are still spinning, the gyroscope is oscillating back and forth!

Conspiracy theories surrounding Byrd, Station 211 and other mysterious discoveries made by Admiral Byrd –like the existence of blue-skinned people—are endless.

Interestingly, many people believe Admiral Byrd made a number of cryptic comments while he was interviewed by the International News Service correspondent Lee van Atta aboard the USS Mount Olympus. The article appeared on the March 5th, 1947 edition of Chilean newspaper ‘El Mercurio’:

“Adm. Byrd declared today that it was imperative for the United States to initiate immediate defense measures against hostile regions. The admiral further stated that he didn’t want to frighten anyone unduly but that it was a bitter reality that in case of a new war the continental United States would be attacked by flying objects which could fly from pole to pole at incredible speeds. Admiral Byrd repeated the above points of view, resulting from his personal knowledge gathered both at the north and south poles, before a news conference held for International News Service.”

While ‘El Mercurio’ is, in fact, a real newspaper, many people remain skeptical about the article and Admiral Byrd’s comments. Is it possible that a real danger did exist in the southernmost parts of Antarctica after World War II? If so, what were these threats? Were the Nazis involved?

No one can say for sure whether or not Admiral Byrd searched for the secret Nazi base, or if he ever stumbled across it.

However, researchers did find the so-called ice-free mountains. Between 1956 and 1960, a Norwegian exploration team mapped extensive parts of Queen Maud Land where they stumbled across areas with vegetation and to the surprise of many, they also discovered the mountains matching the description of the rumors behind Station 211.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe that the Nazis had the ability and means to construct secret bases around the globe? Among them Base 211 on Antarctica? Or are these stories just elaborate myths without conclusive evidence?

Featured image credit: Julian Faylona

