WikiLeaks: The Vatican knows Alien civilizations exist

Yes, you read correctly, according to this set of leaked emails, the Vatican – one of the most important religious authorities in the world – knows aliens exist.

The aliens want to help humanity but are afraid of our violent tendencies. In an email sent by astronaut Edgar Mitchell to American politician, John Podesta, it reads that space war is imminent and that the Vatican knows of the existence of extraterrestrials.

“Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk,” wrote former NASA astronaut Mitchell.

The revealing email also states that ‘benevolent aliens’ wish to share a technology called ‘zero-point energy’ with mankind.

When the emails were exchanged, John Podesta served as the adviser to President Barack Obama before becoming head of Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The emails also mention Terri Mansfield who is described as being “the director of the special peace force for extraterrestrial intelligence.”

The document also cites a possible meeting between Mansfield and Podesta “to catch up on knowledge the Vatican has about extraterrestrial intelligence.”

Mitchell describes extraterrestrial intelligence as “the highest form of intelligence that works directly with God.”

Mitchell warns that aliens want to share their knowledge of zero point energy with the inhabitants of Earth, which implies the possibility of extracting “free energy” from empty space but “will not tolerate any form of military violence on the planet or in space. ”

Podesta, who advocated the disclosure of data related to Area 51 and UFOs in 2000- recently stated that he had persuaded Clinton to disclose secret documents about UFOs.

Edgar Mitchell’s first email to Podesta:

“Dear John, “Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. “Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. “They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. “Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience.”

Interestingly, it is noteworthy to mention that today, this powerful institution has around 10 active astrophysicists, who are bound to deepen our understanding of the universe; but what is striking to some is the fact that they, in addition to being astrophysicists, happen to be priests as well.

The Vatican has stated that there is no boundary between science and religion and that these two CAN COEXIST with one another and not contradict themselves.

“I think people that ask the questions about faith are also interested in astronomy, a science that is asking very fundamental questions,” says Buell Jannuzi, director of the Steward Observatory, at the University of Arizona, working in collaboration with space priests.

The Vatican Observatory dates from 1582, so the question of “did God create us, and only us” dates far more in the past than you might imagine. Of course, that is when we talk off-record, but officially, it was Pope Leo XIII who established the Vatican Observatory in 1891, wanting to make a clear statement that the Roman Catholic Church “is not opposed to real science that is well done.”