Eery coincidence? The constant of speed of light equals the coordinates of the Great Pyramid of Giza

Eery coincidence? The constant of speed of light equals the coordinates of...

Is it just an eerie coincidence that the speed of Light equals the coordinates of the Great Pyramid of Giza? The speed of light in a vacuum is 299, 792, 458 meters per second, and the geographic coordinate for the Great Pyramid of Giza is 29.9792458°N. Some say this is just one of the many numerical ‘coincidences’ embedded within the Great Pyramid.

For many people, the Pyramids located at the Giza plateau –specifically the Great Pyramid of Giza— are shrouded in mystery. Not only because of their immense size but due to the fact until today, we still have no idea what the exact purpose of the pyramid was.

The truth is that the Great Pyramid of Giza encodes a massive number of numerical ‘coincidences.’

Among the most fascinating, we find that the relationship between Pi (p) and Phi (F) is expressed in the fundamental proportions of the Great Pyramid.

Furthermore, Twice the perimeter of the bottom of the granite coffer times 10^8 is the sun’s mean radius. [270.45378502 Pyramid Inches* 10^8 = 427,316 miles].

The weight of the pyramid is estimated at 5,955,000 tons. Multiplied by 10^8 gives a reasonable estimate of the earth’s mass.

As noted by World Mysteries, the design of the Great Pyramid is based on the ratio 11:7, This ratio (equal 1.571) is an approximation of the “squaring the circle” principle.

But let’s take a look at what is perhaps the greatest coincidence of them all:

The Speed of Light and the coordinates of the Great Pyramid of Giza are the same.

The speed of light in a vacuum is 299, 792, 458 meters per second, and the geographic coordinate for the Great Pyramid of Giza is 29.9792458°N.

Furthermore, another mind-bending coincidence related to the speed of light is found inside the Great Pyramid, discovered by John Charles Webb Jr.

Precise latitude of the center of the Grand Gallery (inside GP) is 29° 58′ 45.28″ N = 29.9792458° N.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-EFoKJM5co

The speed of light in vacuum, usually denoted by c, is a universal physical constant important in many areas of physics (299,792,458 meters /s).

While this is a fascinating connection, it is noteworthy to mention that the meter is a modern unit and the ancient Egyptians are not known to have used seconds or for that matter decimal counting. The ancient Egyptians used cubits as a measurement system.

What do you think? Is this another coincidence? Or is it possible that somehow, the ancient Egyptians knew about the concept of speed of light or a vacuum?

The truth is that a profound mystery has surrounded these magnificent structures for centuries with theories varying from the scientific to the bizarre.

For those of you who remain skeptical about the discovery, take a look at an article at metabunk.org, which suggests that The Speed of Light and the coordinates of the Great Pyramid of Giza are nothing more than a coincidence.