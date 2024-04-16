‘Zero Point Energy’ The Alien Technology that will change everything

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/blojNMW-Ias?start=103&feature=oembed

Zero Point Energy could help us reach interstellar space in no time. According to a batch of recently published emails between John Podesta and Former NASA astronaut Edgar Mitchell, This ALIEN technology could be at our fingertips. But are we ready for it?

While only recently have we given this ‘alien’ tech its proper attention, thinking about Nikola Tesla and everything he achieved in his life tells me that over one hundred years ago, this ‘mad scientist’ was very close at figuring out what we today call Zero Point Energy.

“Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience.”

The above email sent by former Nasa astronaut Edgar Mitchell says a LOT.

First of all, we have to understand that now is the time for disclosure.

In the last couple of years, countless individuals have come forward speaking about alien life, UFOs, and advanced alien technology.

From former astronauts to military officials, every once in a while someone comes forward speaking about alien life and alien tech.

A great step towards disclosure was made when Wikileaks decided to post a back of emails from John Podesta and Edgar Mitchell.

The Zero Point Energy Field

Is this the ultimate technology that would allow us interstellar travel? And.. could this technology explain how UFO’s travel around the universe? According to many people YES.

There is another way, whether it’s wormholes or warping space, there’s got to be a way to generate energy so that you can pull it out of the vacuum, and the fact that they’re here shows us that they found a way. – Jack Kasher, Ph.D, Professor Emeritus of Physics, University of Nebraska. (Likelihood of UFOs – Jack Kasher THRIVE Movement)

Zero point Energy is the so-called ‘force’ that resides within the fabric of ’empty space’. The best part is that… it can be accessed.

It’s truly an otherworldly technology and people like Edgar Mitchell knew about it.

In modern time, the closest thing to explain it is the Casimir Effect; a phenomenon said to best illustrate zero points or vacuum state energy.

Vacuums generally are thought to be voids, but Hendrik Casimir believed these pockets of nothing do indeed contain fluctuations of electromagnetic waves. He suggested that two metal plates held apart in a vacuum could trap the waves, creating vacuum energy that could attract or repel the plates. As the boundaries of a region move, the variation in vacuum energy (zero-point energy) leads to the Casimir effect. Recent research done at Harvard University, and Vrije University in Amsterdam and elsewhere has proved the Casimir effect correct (DARPA Tries to Tap Elusive Casimir Effect for Breakthrough Technology).

Physicist Harold E. Puthoff is perhaps one of the few that can shed some light into this mysterious technology.

“These are not just fringe scientists with science fiction ideas. They are mainstream ideas being published in mainstream physics journals and being taken seriously by mainstream military and NASA type funders. I’ve been taken out on aircraft carriers by the Navy and shown what it is we have to replace if we have new energy sources to provide new fuel methods.” – Dr. Harold E. Puthoff

Featured image by Tryingtofly