The Greatest Smithsonian Cover up: The Giant Skeletons of Wisconsin

Legends and ancient writings speak of gigantic beings inhabiting Earth in the distant past. Interestingly, these stories occur in almost all ancient cultures and civilizations. We can find stories in many mythologies of the ancient world: Greek, Norse, Germanic, Indian, Indo-European, and also in the new world as in the traditions of the Mayans, Aztecs and Incas; but most importantly in almost all major sacred books of antiquity: the Lebhar Gabhale, the Hindu Ramayana and even in the Bible.

There are countless discoveries that have been made throughout the years that firmly contradict mainstream history.

Graham Hancock explains it pretty well in his book Fingerprints of the Gods: The Evidence of Earth’s Lost Civilization:“ At present there are only two land-based cranes in the world that could lift weights of this magnitude. At the very frontiers of construction technology, these are both vast, industrialized machines, with booms reaching more than 220 feet into the air, which require on-board counterweights of 160 tons to prevent them from tipping over. The preparation-time for a single lift is around six weeks and calls for the skills of specialized teams of up to 20 men.13 In other words, modern builders with all the advantages of high-tech engineering at their disposal can barely hoist weights of 200 tons. „

Giant skeletal remains have been found in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and New York, and other places around the world. Strangely, these discoveries have never been given proper attention by the media, and most researchers consider them as being unimportant to history.

Forbidden archeology or not. Every time someone mentions the possible discovery of ‘giant skeletons’ the notion of Forbidden History and Archaeology pops up. However, not everything is forbidden, and not everything is fake when it comes to the existence of giant beings.

According to several reports, over one hundred years ago, researchers discovered the burial mounds of what some are calling a ‘lost race of giants’ near Lake Delavan, Wisconsin.

According to several websites, the enormous skeletons unearthed at the site near Lake Delavan were anything but ordinary. The cranial remains discovered on May 1912 did not fit very neatly into anyone’s concept of a textbook standard. People referred to them as enormous skeletal remains, not average of human beings.

According to newspaper reports from 1912, their heights ranged between 7.6ft and 10 feet and their skulls…

But… if Giants did exist… where is the evidence? Well, imagine how many things would change if archeology and history were to accept that such beings did, in fact, inhabit Earth in the past. Religion, society, creationism and many other things would have to be extensively revised and eventually changed. Therefore, it is logical to assume that if Giant beings did exist on Earth, their existence is kept a secret.

Vine Deloria, a Native American author, and professor of law said:

“Modern day archeology and anthropology have nearly sealed the door on our imaginations, broadly interpreting the North American past as devoid of anything unusual in the way of great cultures characterized by a people of unusual demeanor.

“The great interloper of ancient burial grounds, the nineteenth century Smithsonian Institution, created a one-way portal, through which uncounted bones have been spirited.

“This door and the contents of its vault are virtually sealed off to anyone, but government officials. Among these bones may lay answers not even sought by these officials concerning the deep past.”

In the past, the Smithsonian Institue is said to have deliberately hidden findings that could potentially alter the views society has on history and life on Earth. For decades, researchers have come across discoveries that contradict mainstream patterns set in place by institutes like the Smithsonian.

In 2002, a report by National Geographic state that over a dozen of giant skeletal remains were found in Greece, ranging in height between 10 and 12 feet.

On 10 August 1891, the New York Times reported that scientists from the Smithsonian Institution had discovered several large “pyramidal monuments” on Lake Mills, near Madison, Wisconsin.

“Madison was in ancient days the center of a teeming population numbering not less than 200,000,” the Times said.

“The celebrated mounds of Ohio and Indiana can bear no comparison, either in size, design or the skill displayed in their construction with these gigantic and mysterious monuments of earth — erected we know not by whom, and for what purpose we can only conjecture,” said the Times.

The strange stories continue throughout the years, and in 1897, the Times wrote another story about large burial mounds discovered in Maple Creek, Wisconsin. (source)

“In it was found the skeleton of a man of gigantic size. The bones measured from head to foot over nine feet and were in a fair state of preservation. The skull was as large as a half bushel measure. Some finely tempered rods of copper and other relics were lying near the bones.”

In 1870, the Wisconsin Decatur Republican wrote an article about two well-preserved giant skeletons of an unknown race discovered near Potosi.

The Princess of Aztalan, Wisconsin Princess Mound

Old newspaper articles are serious about giant skeletons

