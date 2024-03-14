10 Fascinating, Extremely Rare Images of Nikola Tesla

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/OnxbAuyFF3c?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

Nikola Tesla is the most unappreciated scientists, inventor and researchers to ever live on our planet. He was responsible for coming up with the idea of the Alternating current and AC motor still in use today. In fact, over 90 percent of his inventions are being used today or are parts of other end products of the 21st century. Tesla’s High-Frequency generators and transformers are still used today, and he is the inventor who came up with the Radio and Antenna mast long before Marconi and Popov.

Tesla’s main goal was the world with free and unlimited energy, and if his projects weren’t sabotaged the way they were, today our civilization would most likely be traveling among the stars.

Today, regrettably, his, inventions and patents are kept away from society. However, that isn’t the worst part of the story. Regrettably, Tesla continues to be absent from history books, and many people are still unaware of his inventions and products.

At a young age, Tesla became fascinated with electricity. He was determined that one day, he would harness the power of the Universe in benefit of all living creatures.

He is the man who harnessed lightning; he was a true genius, he envisioned new technologies far before their time and claimed to have had contact with extraterrestrial beings. He was the ultimate mad scientists and deserves much more respect and room in history books.

As part of our little initiative to bring Tesla back into history, we have searched for extremely rare images of Tesla. We have managed to discover dozens of extremely fascinating images of Nikola Tesla, which will allow us to travel back in time and understand more about this genius and how he lived over 100 years ago.