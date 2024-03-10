The mysterious ancient Necropolis of Otuzco

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/jq65CRMf4qc?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

The ancient necropolis was built by an ancient culture called the Cajamarca who predate the ancient Inca. The builders of this ancient necropolis demonstrated exceptional building skills even before the ancient Inca. The Cajamarca inhabited the area around 200 and 300 AD, flourishing in the valley until the conquest by the Inca around 1200 AD.

Commonly referred to as ‘Ventanillas de Otuzco‘, this ancient Necropolis, which predates the Inca themselves is located 8 kilometers north of Cajamarca. The majestic structures carved out of the surrounding rocky hills are among the most striking ancient sites in the area.

This fascinating ancient site is located in a valley in the highlands of Northern Peru and is one of the most mysterious ancient sites in the country. Little is known about the builders of this ancient necropolis, and the construction date remains a profound enigma fro archaeologists. Even though pottery fragments have been found in the vicinity dating back to 1400 BC, many archaeologists believe this ancient site dates back even further in time.

The precision and intricate design of this ancient site have fascinated researchers for decades.

It is believed that the builders of the ancient necropolis, the Cajamarca used the monument for around 2,000 years. The Cajamaracas were people that lived in modern-day Peru before the Inca, who moved into the Valley sometime around 1240 AD.

According to researchers, the Cajamarca inhabited the area around 200 and 300 AD, flourishing in the valley until the conquest by the Inca around 1200 AD. The language spoken by the Cajamarca was called ‘Culle.’

The monument was created by the Cajamaracas, who chiseled out the mysterious windows from rock. The monument which has survived for thousands of years bears progressive weathering marks which characterize its modern-day appearance.

Researchers have found a total of 337 niches in Otuzco, most of them having a rectangular shape which can vary anywhere from 0.22 to 0.6 meters in width and 0.3 to 0.75 meters in height. The internal walls have been found to be extremely smooth and flat, demonstrating the incredible stonemason skills cultures predating the Incas had, thousands of years ago.

The ancient monument is considered as a significant ancient necropolis, referred to many as the ‘City of the Dead.’

The ceramics found on the site were part of the offerings assembled in the funerary niche. They have been dated to periods which span between 1130 B.C. to 1240 A.D, nearly 2,400 years of occupation.

One of the most noteworthy constructions found in the vicinity of the ancient Necropolis of Otuzco is the mysterious stone aqueduct of Cumbemayo located at an elevation of around 3,300 meters above sea level.

This massive ancient aqueduct which also predates the ancient Inca is believed to stretch across a staggering five miles in length.

According to researchers, the ancient aqueduct was built sometime around 1,500 B.C.. However, further studies show it might even be much older.