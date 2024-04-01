10 things you should know about the ‘alien-like’ Sealand skull

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/xdBFW2yUnws?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

There are some really bizarre things that have been discovered on Earth in recent decades.

It’s hard to differ authentic objects from elaborate hoaxes, but some discoveries like that of the Sealand Skull are proof that there are some things out there that simply put, cannot be explained rationally.

The Sealand skull is one of the most controversial skulls ever excavated and has revealed fascinating results that some believe are the ultimate evidence of Alien beings inhabiting Earth in the distant past.

The Sealand skull is considered as one of the most mysterious skulls ever discovered. While some believe the enigmatic skull belonged to an Alien that visited Earth hundreds of years ago, others speculate it may have belonged to an unknown species that roamed parts of modern-day Denmark hundreds of years ago. Others, however, believe it is just another elaborate hoax.

Tests on the skull apparently revealed fascinating results indicating that the alien-like skull is perhaps one of the few inexplicable skulls ever discovered on Earth.

In this article, we bring you the most important things you should know bout the controversial Sealand skull.

The enigmatic alien-like skull was found in 2007 in Olstykke, Denmark by workers who were replacing sewer pipes.

Interestingly, only the skull has been recovered, the skeletal remains of the body belonging to the skull have never been unearthed. Some say it is because the skeleton of the mystery being was buried somewhere else.

The skull was examined for the first time ever in 2010 at the College of Veterinary Medicine in Denmark. Before that, not a single researcher wanted to examine the skull.

Tests results from 2010 revealed that the skull is one of the most mysterious craniums ever tested since experts were unable to explain what species it belonged to.

Researchers said that: “Although it resembles a mammal, certain characteristics make it impossible to fit into the Linnaean Taxonomy.”



Among the most prominent theories, researchers proposed that the skull may have belonged to a horse, but further tests revealed the skull belongs to an unknown species on Earth.

Since no one could shed light on the strange skull, the cranium was sent to the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen. Carbon dating revealed that this mysterious being lived between 1200 and 1280 BC .

Hoping to find out more about the skull, researchers excavated the area where the skull was discovered. Among other things, they discovered animal bones, stone axes, and other artifacts that according to researchers originated in the Neolithic period.

Some researchers speculate that due to the large eye sockets and the smooth surface, it is very likely that this being adapted to colder weather. The relative eye size suggests it was a nocturnal creature with giant eyes.

Strangely, the eyes sockets of the Sealand skull seem to extend further to the sides whereas in a human skull eyes are more centered. The nostril of the Sealand skull is very small, and the chin is very narrow.

See more from Strange Mysteries