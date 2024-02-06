Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs in Australia: This video will blow your mind

YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/embed/sngra1121jM?feature=oembed&enablejsapi=1

I believe we can all agree that the Ancient Egyptians were one of the most advanced ancient civilizations to have inhabited Earth. They were excellent architects, engineers, scientists, and explorers.

The ancient Egyptian civilization has fascinated researchers and historians for years, and it seems that the further we look into their extensive history and connection with the rest of the planet, we find surprising facts that are not always backed up by mainstream scholars who maintain a linear view of ancient history.

One of the most controversial discoveries that are directly connected with the history of Ancient Egypt is located in Australia, the Brisbane Water National Park, Kariong, where researchers have discovered numerous hieroglyphs which shatter mainstream history and patterns.

According to research, the hieroglyphs were first sighted in the 1900’s and there are about 250 stone carvings that have been part of the local folklore of the area for over a century, so it’s not something that has been discovered recently. Media coverage of the discovery has been minimal, which is when you think about it a good thing, preserving this incredible ancient site that can rewrite history books, but there is only one small problem. Mainstream scholars firmly believe; the incredible Gosford Glyphs are nothing more than a hoax. However, several researchers firmly disagree.

The most interesting part about the Gosford Glyphs is their writing style. According to local residents that have had the opportunity to see and study these hieroglyphs, they appear extremely ancient and are written in the archaic style of the early dynasties, a style that has been studied very little and is untranslatable by most Egyptologists.

But, this seems to be an ongoing debate. According to several archaeologists and researchers, the Gosford Glyphs at Kariong are modern day forgeries that have nothing to do with ancient Egypt, claims that are disputed by numerous Egyptologists like Mohamed Ibrahim and Khemit School Co-Director Yousef Abd’el Hakim Awyan (who has studied ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs his entire life) (source). Mohamed Ibrahim and Yousef Abd’el Hakim Awyan worked with a group of people in order to translate the mysterious engravings. The result? Well, not only are the mysterious Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs in Australia authentic, the scribes accurately used several ancient hieroglyphs and ‘grammatical’ variations which, crucially, were not even documented in Egyptian hieroglyphic texts until 2012.

Several other researchers believe that modern archaeology and history simply wouldn’t accept these hieroglyphs as being authentic given the fact that they could change the way we look at history, which basically, is something that happens each day when a new discovery that shatters history is made.

Many other researchers firmly believe that these archaic styles contain an early form of hieroglyphics and correlate with archaic Phoenician and Sumerian writing.

