Cydonia, the Face & Pyramid on Mars are real, claim former NASA scientists

What do we know about Mars? We know that the planet that was once thought to be lifeless, dry and dead in fact is much more similar to Earth. In fact, in the last couple of decades, scientists changed their mind about Mars drastically. Today, we know that Mars was something like a ‘second Earth’ millions of years ago when our solar system was much younger.

Thanks to the numerous rovers and spacecraft on Mars, scientists have discovered that there is liquid water on the red planet today.

Experts have found that in the distant past, Mars had massive oceans of liquid water, lakes, rivers and an atmosphere that was eerily similar to that of Earth today.

But what about life? What about advanced life? Is there any possibility that Mars was inhabited by advanced alien civilizations in the distant past?

If there’s just a slight possibility that Mars was home to advanced beings, wouldn’t these beings have created structures, monuments and similar buildings like we did on Earth? If they did, is there any chance that we found such structures on Mars today?

According to images of the surface of Mars, taken by the space probe Viking 1 and Viking 2, there’s more to Mars than just a lifeless planet.

Both probes launched in 1975 and made ti successfully to Mars. Both probes took images of the red planet from orbit, and the first space probe made it successfully to the surface of Mars in July 1976, and the second lander just a month later.

Ther mission was to look for traces of life, and obtain high-resolution images of Mars, and to study the composition of the Martian atmosphere.

Curiously, as the Viking 1 spacecraft was orbiting the red planet, it spotted a strange structure on the surface of Mars. A massive two-mile long ‘FACE’ was spotted in the so-called Cydonia region on Mars, leaving experts in total confusion.

NASA even had a press conference to announce this discovery.

NASA described it as a “huge rock formation… which resembles a human head… formed by shadows giving the illusion of eyes, nose, and mouth.” The authors concluded that it would be a good way to “engage the public and attract attention to Mars.”

In addition to spotting the FACE on Mars, the Viking 1 spacecraft also photographed a structure that resembled –incredibly— the great Pyramid of Giza.

In the 1980’s A cartographer and satellite imagery expert from the Defense Mapping Agency named Erol Torun took a look at the pyramid and concluded that it was what he called the Rosetta Stone of Mars. He actually found various mathematical relationships that pointed to other objects in the area that he thought were artificial-looking. He also concluded that the structures in the Cydonia region were inconsistent with the regional geology.

What does science have to say?

Dr. John Brandenburg is one of the most important scientists who has spoken about Mars, the structures on Mars and alien life on the red planet.

Dr. Brandenburg worked on numerous scientific projects and also worked for the government. Brandenburg was the Deputy Manager of the Clementine Mission to the Moon, which discovered water at the Moon’s poles in 1994.

Currently, Brandenburg works as a consultant to Morningstar Applied Physics.

Speaking about the structures on the surface of Mars, Dr. Brandenburg said:

“Someone complained to me, John, why do you have to bring Cydonia into this? And I said because I can read a map… Here’s what’s at Cydonia Mensa. There’s the face on Mars; there’s the D & M pyramid… Here it is in a second shot, this was taken July 25th, this was taken 30 days later, and the government was apparently doing a follow-up investigation. These two pictures tell you everything you need to know about what’s at Cydonia Mensa. If you see on a planet that used to be Earth-like, a carved human face and a pyramid within 5 km of each other… it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what this all means, you can connect the dots… I mean sometimes, and I can tell you as a scientist, and I’ve seen other scientists do this, if you’re cornered, you’re just brazing it out, you hold up a picture of a buffalo and insist that it’s a dog.” Quote from a conference in Bastrop, TX, 2015.



But Brandenburg wasn’t the only one to suggest there are things on Mars that are just inexplicable.

Dr. Brian O’Leary, former NASA astronaut, and member of the sixth group of astronauts selected by NASA in 1967 who taught at the Cornell University in the late 1960s, and taught physics, astronomy, and science policy assessment at various academic institutions, including the University of California Berkeley, Hampshire College, and Princeton University from 1976 to 1981 had many things to say about Mars as well.

O’Leary was very skeptical about Mars, however, after looking through hard evidence, he drastically changed his mind about Mars.

While examining the work of Carl Sagan ( O’Leary and Sagan worked together for years), O’Leary found inconsistencies that made him realize that the structures on Mars were something totally fascinating and not just pieces of rock.

O’Leary commented that the famous “Face” found in Cydonia on Mars — photographed by Viking in 1975— was tampered with by Sagan before being released to the public:

“It was very, very disappointing to me because not only was Carl wrong, he also fudged data. He published a picture of the ‘Face’ in Parade Magazine, a popular article, saying that the ‘Face’ was just a natural formation, but he doctored the picture to make it not look like a face.”

In a study published by Harvard, titled “Analysis of Images of the Face on Mars and Possible Intelligent Origin” O’Leary demonstrated the true nature of the structures on Mars.

I began to realize, just directly from the scientific point of view, not only hearsay, that this man was colluding with NASA, that there might be more to this than before. . . . Carl was on a committee with a number of notable people. There was a report issued by the Brookings Institution in 1961 — and that’s about when I knew Carl, during those years; the ’60s mostly was when I worked closely with him — that he and this other group said: Well, if any ETs ever showed up on the Earth, it has to be covered up. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to manage this, because if we can’t, then it would be too much of a culture shock. – O’Leary

In addition to Brandenburg and O’Leary, Dr. Norman Burgrun –a former employee of Ames Research Laboratory, NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics), and Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, accused NASA of ‘garbling’ images on Mars and fudging data obtained during the Viking 1 & 2 missions.

Further reading material:

Case for the Face by Stanley V McDaniel

Analysis of images of the ‘face’ on Mars and possible intelligent origin by O’Leary, B.

3 EX-NASA SCIENTISTS CLAIM THE GIANT FACE & PYRAMID FOUND ON MARS IN 1976 ARE ACTUALLY REAL by Collective Evolution