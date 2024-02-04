The ruins of a ‘fallen’ temple discovered on the surface of Mars?

The remains of a fallen temple and other ‘religious’ artifacts are said to have been found on the surface of the red planet by UFO hunters. The set of interesting images surely is worth a look, but dont get too excited too soon.

While UFO hunters around the globe might seem convinced that they have found yet another crucial piece of evidence that the red planet was inhabited in the distant past, skeptics remain unconfident and suggest this ‘new’ findings is nothing more than another trick of lights and shadows.

UFO hunters from France found the crucifix-like object in one of the latest images taken on the Martian landscape by NASA’s very own Alien robot. According to ufologists, the image taken by Curiosity partially concealed a cross-like structure on Mars and what appear to be the remains of a ‘temple’.

Scott Warring analyzed the images on his website saying: “This is a very unusual finding and probably a significant discovery for some readers here that are religious.”

He added: “The cross is sitting on the other side of the rock hill, so the bottom portion of it is not visible, but if the rover took the photo from the others side, I would be big money that this is a full size cross.

The RAW image can be found here.

“Near the cross there is the ledges of a beautifully carved roof that has since caved in.”

“It has archways carved in its top and three thin layered sections.”

NASA’s rover has been exploring the surface of the red planet for over three years, finding very important indications that Mars could have supported life in the distant past.

According to the latest results from scientists, the red planet had vast oceans, lake and rivers covering most of the surface of the planet. Today, Mars has small amounts of liquid water flowing on its surface. In the distant past, scientists believe that Mars could have supported ideal conditions for microbial life as we know it, to thrive on Mars.

Not long ago, Ufologists exploring the images beamed back by NASA’s rovers discovered other very unusual ‘structures’ on the surface of Mars. Among our favorite ‘strange’ images of the red planet is without a doubt, the dome-like structure captured on image by NASA’s Opportunity rover.

The image, taken by the rover’s panoramic camera can be viewed on the website of NASA (Sol 4073). In the mysterious image you can clearly see a semi-sphere protruding the upper part of the hill. Ufologists say that there isn’t a chance that we are looking at a natural formation here, and we agree. It doesn’t look natural at all. Better yet, if we zoom into the can see small dark circles evenly distributed at the base of the structure. Is this some sort of dome on Mars or is pareidolia playing tricks on our mind again?

Interestingly, in the past, several scientists have made shocking claims about Mars suggesting that two intelligent Alien Civilizations inhabited the planet. Dr John Brandenburg believes that an old Martian civilization was wiped from the face of Mars in the distant past. Dr John Brandenburg has a PhD in Theoretical Plasma Physics from the University of California and he is currently working as a plasma physicist at Orbital Technologies in Madison Wisconsin.

According to Dr John Brandenburg, there is enough evidence to prove that at least two major nuclear blast went off on the surface of the red planet in the distant past. The theory proposed by Dr. Brandenburg is based on the traces of uranium and thorium that have been registered on the surface of Mars. This Martian civilization was wiped out by another hostile alien race from elsewhere in the universe. Dr Brandenburg warns that our civilization could face the same faith.