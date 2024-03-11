What happened to Puma Punku? Did a cataclysmic event destroy the ancient complex?

While everyone talks about the fascinating precision of the builders of Puma Punku created this megalithic complex, and how they managed to transport megalithic stones weighing hundreds of tons, no one has asked what happened to Puma Punku thousands of years ago that caused a mass-displacement of the megalithic stones?

What could have created so much energy to throw stones weighing hundreds of tons all around the place?

Puma Punku is without a doubt one of the most fascinating ancient sites on the planet. Located in modern-day Bolivia, Puma Punku is part of an even larger archaeological complex known as Tiahuanaco. This mysterious ancient site remains as one of the most enigmatic archaeological complexes ever discovered on the planet. Based on recent carbon dating tests performed on organic material on the site, researchers estimate that this fascinating ancient complex was erected by the ancient Tiahuanaco people around 300 and 1000 AD –predating the famous Inca civilization.

The stonework found at Puma Punku is beyond fascinating. The andesite stones used in the construction process of this megalithic site were cut with such precision that they fit together perfectly, and are interlocked with each other without the use of mortar. Not even a sheet of paper can fit between their thousand-year-old stones. But how was this possible thousands of years ago? Even before the Inca, which are known to have been very skilled engineers? Puma Punku was created by an ancient culture which did not have a writing system and did not know about the wheel. So how was this possible?

Puma Punku lokes like a giant Lego Playground. The huge stones fit together like a giant puzzle and form load-bearing joints without mortar that have endured thousands of ears ago. Researchers agree that the angles utilized to create ‘flush joints’ are evidence of a highly advanced knowledge of stone-cutting and an advanced understanding of descriptive geometry. So you are telling me that all of this was created by a primitive culture that didn’t even have a writing system? What are we missing when we look at Puma Punku?

Furthermore, mainstream scholars even suggest that the blocks of stones used at Puma Punku are so precisely cut indicating a possibility that the builders of Puma Punku used prefabrication and mass-production technologies, indicating that the Ancient Tiahuanaco had in their possession extremely advanced technologies far more advanced than anything seen in later periods after the fall of the Tiahuanaco empire.

But even before the ancient Tiahuanaco placed the gigantic blocks of stones we forget to mention that they were transported up a steep incline from a quarry located in the vicinity of Lake Titicaca, some 10 kilometers from Puma Punku. Other stones from Puma Punku are believed to have been transported from the Copacabana Peninsula, nearly 100 kilometers away.

However, according to local mythology, Puma Punku is directly related to heavenly deities and the time of the first creation. According to legends, the first inhabitants of Puma Punku had supernatural powers and were able to ‘carry’ megalithic stones through the air using SOUND. Interestingly, the Inca tribes believe these legends are true, and they firmly deny that their ancestors had anything to do with the construction of this ancient megalithic site.

“A story was told by the local Aymara Indians to a Spanish traveller who visited Tiahuanaco shortly after the conquest spoke of the city’s original foundation in the age of Chamac Pacha, or First Creation, long before the coming of the Incas. Its earliest inhabitants, they said, possessed supernatural powers, for which they were able miraculously to lift stones of off the ground, which “…were carried [from the mountain quarries] through the air to the sound of a trumpet.” (The Ancient Stones Speak A Journey To The World’s Most Mysterious Megalithic Sites)

While nearly everyone around the globes talks about the impressive stones found at Puma Punku and the laser-like precision by which they were cut, we seem to forget and ask a very important question: What happened at Puma Punku that caused megalithic stones to be thrown all around the place?

If you visit Puma Punku, you are going to see huge blocks of stone that look as if a giant cataclysmic struck the area in the distant past, causing a mass-displacement of the structures at Puma Punku.

The numerous perfectly fitted structures at Puma Punku were created with the most durable stone found in the region. The stones found at Puma Punku range in weight from 50 to hundreds of tons, so the obvious question we are not asking is: What could have happened at Puma Punku that literally threw megalithic stones weighing up to hundreds of tons all around the place? What could have produced such energy thousands of years ago? And why are mainstream scholars not investigating it further?

Check out these fascinating images of Puma Punku and let us know what you think:

