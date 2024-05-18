Edgar Cayce: The other Nostradamus and the unfulfilled fearsome prophecies

Did you know that there is another “Nostradamus”? Perhaps unfairly, Edgar Cayce cast in the shadows Nostradamus has remained one of the most enigmatic and most popular modern prophets.

Edgar Cayce also called the ‘Sleeping Prophet’, was born on March 18, 1877. He showed an incredible gift for clairvoyance, when, still very young, was able to heal himself from a serious illness himself, through a vision. He did so while in trance, and while asleep led his family, step by step through the necessary instructions to cure him.

Since then, the home of Cayce was transformed into a center of pilgrimage for many people, who attend meetings in search of solutions for numerous problems.

Cayce is responsible for many prophecies which are already fulfilled today, as the Second World War, or the death of several presidents, including Kennedy. He devoted his life to research topics related to the embodiment, clairvoyance, UFOs, Atlantis, spirituality, and healing, among many others.

Here we have some of the most important prophecies of Edgar Cayce

He announced the awakening of one or both volcanoes Vesuvius and Etna.

In 1934, he predicted that the majority of Japanese territory would slide into the sea. Today, the Japanese geologist Nobichico Obara argues that Japan is constantly sinking into the sea, two to three centimeters per year.

Cayce predicted that a “City of Gold” will be discovered in the Gobi Desert. Thy mysterious city will have temples with elevators; electric cars, and many magical elements.Regarding the city of New York, Cayce announced the sudden disappearance of NY through a vision; “Towards 2100 in Nebraska: The sea apparently covers the entire western part of the region, and the city where I lived was on the coast.”Portions of the now east coast of New York, or New York City itself, will in the main disappear. This will be another generation, ( Reading date 1941) while the southern portions of Carolina, Georgia, these will disappear. This will be much sooner.

The waters of the Great Lakes will empty into the Gulf of Mexico. It would be well if a waterway would be prepared.

Virginia Beach will be among the safety lands as will be portions of what is now Ohio, Indiana and Illinois and much of the southern portion of Canada, and the eastern portion of Canada; while the western land, much of that is to be disturbed as of course much in other lands.

There will be new lands seen off the Caribbean Sea, and dry land will appear. South America will be shaken from the uppermost portion to the end, and in the Antarctic off Tierra Del Fuego, land and a strait with rushing water.

Cayce predicts that hidden powers will be discovered in the waters of Bimini, quartz crystals will be recognized for their healing properties, there Atlantis will be located.

With respect to the mythical Atlantis, he says: “The records of Atlantis will be open to all spiritual knowledge started in the knowledge of the one “GOD” (…) A secret chamber will be found and the construction of a temple will make the hidden records accessible. Cayce predicts that Atlantis will “rise again.”

On climate change, Cayce said that the melting of ice in Greenland and Antarctica could provoke violent tectonic activity on the planet and, consequently, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis and floods.

Cayce also said how the Great Pyramid of Egypt was built. “By the use of those forces in nature as make for iron to swim. Stone floats in the air in the same manner. This will be discovered in 58. (In 1958 Prof. W. Heisenberg announces the discovery of the Unified Field Theory).“