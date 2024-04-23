Meet the ‘End of the world Pyramid’

via GIPHY

The Pyramid-shaped structure is located in North Dakota and is seen by many as a collision point between two worlds. The Pyramid and its surrounding facilities cost around six billion dollars at the time of construction and were built as a defensive platform to protect the U.S. from Soviet missiles during the cold war. Today, it stands as an IMPORTANT reminder that we need to stand against Nuclear weapons collectively.

The truncated pyramid is part of the Stanley R. Mickelsen security complex and was abandoned some 40 years ago giving rise to all sorts of theories and intrigue: refuge base of the Illuminati, secret base where alien tech is tested, secret human experiments, and so on.

Some believe it was closed because the station was proven to be ineffective, others believe that the costs of maintaining it were simply too high, but there are also those who believe that this station has not been closed and that it is still in operation today, not as a defensive compound, but rather as a facility similar to Dulce Base.

The Pyramid is located in a rural area of North Dakota and is one of the main manifestations of nuclear paranoia.

This cold-war ruin, the massive Pyramid protruding in the landscape of North Dakota has given rise to all sorts of theories. The massive project had cost the U.S. government $5.7 billion to build it, but in February 1976, after just three months of full operational capacity and a year of active work, it was decommissioned reports Fusion.

The base was designed to stop Soviet missiles launched from the North Pole, which was meant to be intercepted over Canadian territory.

At the time of construction, the massive Pyramid mobilized the economy of the area and up to four thousand people lived in the area But the project lasted only six months after which it was canceled.

In the 1980s, the pyramid served as a youth camp and in 2012 the structure was auctioned by the government.

It is well known that these nuclear age relics are ‘sought–after‘ in millenarian circles.

According to the website Fusion, the Hutterite religious community —a pacifist sect— managed to acquire the property for $ 530,000, surpassing the Cavalier County, which sought to make it a tourist destination. According to reports, the county was extremely disappointed to have lost the auction.

The religious group that now owns the pyramid has not done anything with it, they have however, planted soybeans and alfalfa all around it.

